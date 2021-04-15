WHITEWATER — Whitewater recognizes iButtonLink as one of its many growing businesses that chooses to make the community its home.
iButtonLink designs and manufactures sensor networks for the global community. The company, founded in 2003, specializes in sensor solutions, with more than half of its business in developing and implementing custom solutions.
This ISO 17025-accredited calibration laboratory business guarantees test results and calibrations are consistently accurate.
iButtonLink’s environmental sensors monitor temperature, humidity, corrosion, air flow and CO2. Applications include businesses from data center infrastructure for Fortune 500 clients to small university studies across the globe. Target markets include data centers, transportation and university/federal research labs.
As the company began to expand in 2014, it moved into Whitewater’s Innovation Center to tap into the many resources that the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater has to offer. iButtonLink regularly consults with the university’s experts in physics, marketing and human resources, and capitalizes on its skilled student workforce.
Today, the 40th UW-Whitewater student/alumni started with iButtonLink. Ten of the 40 UW-Whitewater students have become full-time iButtonLink employees after graduation from the university.
“One of our primary reasons to move to Whitewater was access to student workers — both as part-time pre-graduation and as full-time employees’ post-graduation,” said iButtonLink President Rob Olson. “A steady source of well-educated and highly motivated workers is key to any technology business.”
The student employees work in self-training teams with the work always focused in-major.
“The student employees have been excellent for iButtonLink and the training has been excellent for our student workers,” said Olson. “For example, all our accounting operation is managed and run by student workers in a self-trained team. The student workers who have graduated have moved on with almost 100% success in being hired full-time from their first interview.”
As the cornerstone facility to the 130-acre technology park, the 38,000 square-foot Whitewater University Innovation Center operates primarily as a mixed-use business incubator strategically built with support from the City of Whitewater, the Whitewater Community Development Authority and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
With the support of its partners, the Whitewater University Innovation Center’s mission is to create and foster durable businesses and jobs through a close alignment of UW-Whitewater’s research and educational competencies and the resources of the City of Whitewater.
The Technology Park serves as a foundation for a diversified and robust regional economy through the attraction of new residents, utilization of UW-Whitewater faculty, staff and student expertise and the retention of alumni talent.
“When a company like iButtonLink comes to Whitewater, it is hard not to be excited for their future,” said Mark Johnson, Whitewater University Innovation Center executive director. “We cannot wait to see what additional products they will be creating and how it will benefit not only the Whitewater community but also the world.”
In 2020, iButtonLink was selected as one of just eight US companies from more than 100 applicants to be awarded a technology development license by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif.
Also in 2020, iButtonLink researched a new way to perform precision temperature calibrations and was accredited to use this novel method. The new system reduces the time required by 75%.
More importantly, it enables calibration at a wide range of temperature points and varying conditions. iButtonLink also extended its temperature scope to include dry ice temperatures (-78 C).
At the end of 2020, iButtonLink released a new line of corrosion sensors for first revenue ship.
The SeriousSensors corrosion sensor is an industrial-strength device that provides real-time corrosion monitoring in data centers in line with ANSI/ISA-71.04-2013. These innovative sensors, partially based on a collaboration with IBM Research, provide real-time monitoring of metal corrosion rates.
iButtonLink’s new SeriousSensors line of data loggers returned from a successful mission aboard the International Space Station in January of 2021. As part of the mission, on Oct. 2, 2020, four new orbital data loggers arrived at the ISS onboard Northrup Grumman CRS-14, which departed from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility at Wallops Island, Va.
With assistance of a grant from the Whitewater CDA, iButtonLink extended its ISO 17025-accredited quality management system to comply with the most current version of ISO 9001, ISO 17025, ISO 80079-34, and to support 21 CFR Part 11.
“When our business was ravaged by COVID-19, we decided to invest in employee skills,” said Olson. “The generous grant from the Whitewater Community Development Authority helped us maintain full employment and advance our business during the worst of times. We’ll be forever grateful.”
The Whitewater Community Development Authority focuses on helping companies like iButtonLink come to Whitewater and supporting them with the tools to succeed.
“It is amazing to watch a company grow and expand before our eyes,” said Cathy Anderson, economic director for the City of Whitewater. “When a business chooses Whitewater as their home, we know we have the resources and opportunities to help them continue to flourish. We hope many more young companies will take a chance on moving to Whitewater like iButtonLink, they will not be disappointed with the decision.”
While iButtonLink is an international company, all products are designed and assembled in Whitewater, to ensure quality and performance to customer specifications.
To learn more about iButtonLink Technology, contact Catherine Olson at (262) 662-4029 or visit the company’s website at www.ibuttonlink.com.
