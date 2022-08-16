MADISON — Needing to finance a new water tower and replace water mains in two city streets, the Whitewater Municipal Water Utility has sought state approval to increase monthly rates overall by 23% or, $5.89 for typical residential customers.
The new southwest water tower project is budgeted at $3.15 million and is expected to go into service by the end of the year. It will replace the Starin Park water tower and the Well No. 7 reservoir, both located near the corner of Starin Road and Fremont Street. These structures that are each more than 100 years old and need to be replaced.
Initially, the Starin Park water tower was slated for removal upon completion of the new tower at US Highway 12 and Indian Mound Trail. However, the stone tower topped with a 180,000-gallon riveted steel tank, built in 1889, is considered something of a landmark. Its future is under consideration and could be repaired but would be retired as a water tower, said Steve Hatton, the city’s finance director.
The Well No. 7 reservoir, also built in 1889, is an 860,000-gallon concrete tank with a wooden roof. Like the old tower, it has exceeded its useful life, has structural deficiencies, which allows it to only be operated at 50 percent capacity, according to a recent water system study.
The new southwest tower, which was being painted this week, has a 750,000-gallon capacity. It has been on the list of the city’s capital projects for several years but the city council decided to have it built after American Rescue Plan Act funding became available last year, Hatton said.
About $428,000 of ARPA funds are being allocated to the cost of the new water tower plus a $852,000 grant from the city’s Community Development Authority.
The requested 23% overall rate hike was filed with the state Public Service Commission on July 31. If approved as requested typical residential customer currently paying $23.97 monthly for 3,000 gallons of water, would pay $29.86 for the same volume of the water, according figures supplied to the PSCCompared to surrounding communities, the city’s water rates are currently higher than those in Jefferson, Fort Atkinson, Delavan and Johnson Creek, but below those of Evansville, Lake Mills, Milton and Fontana, according to a city survey.PSC staff will analyze the rate request, recommend a revenue amount it determines the utility needs for long term financial viability and will hold a public hearing simultaneously in Whitewater and Madison before new rates are set.
The water utility is estimating a $226,183 net income this year, based on anticipated revenues of $2.402 million and expenses of $2.176 million, which falls below the 4.6 percent rate of return the PSC authorized in the 2020 rate case.
If requested rates are approved, it would boost annual the utility’s annual net income to $548,372 and the rate of return to 5.6 percent, according to the rate application.
Hatton expects the process to take the rest of the year.
The water utility last increased rates in August 2020, a 17 percent bump, according to PSC records.{/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}The cost of replacing water mains in East Main and Yoder streets are also driving the utility’s need for more revenue, Hatton said.{/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}The city is on an every-other-year street reconstruction schedule, and is seeking more frequent water rate increases, both initiatives Hatton said he has supported since becoming finance director in 2017.{/span}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.