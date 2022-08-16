MADISON — Needing to finance a new water tower and replace water mains in two city streets, the Whitewater Municipal Water Utility has sought state approval to increase monthly rates overall by 23% or, $5.89 for typical residential customers.

The new southwest water tower project is budgeted at $3.15 million and is expected to go into service by the end of the year. It will replace the Starin Park water tower and the Well No. 7 reservoir, both located near the corner of Starin Road and Fremont Street. These structures that are each more than 100 years old and need to be replaced.

