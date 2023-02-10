The seniors in the park will offer these events and programs for the week of Feb. 13:

At the Movies! (Tuesday, Feb. 14, 1 p.m.) Watch the Biography “Ta’r.” Lydia Ta’r, the principal conductor for the Berlin Philharmonic, is one of the most respected artists in the world. She has composed music for stage, film and television. What happens when a world renown artist becomes overwhelmed by fame, responsibilities, society and her own personal expectations.

