The seniors in the park will offer these events and programs:
At the movies: Watch the Drama “Jerry and Marge Go Large” on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 1 p.m. Based on the true story of a long-married Michigan couple who win the lottery and use the money to revive their small hometown.
Book Club: Monday, Jan. 9 at 11 a.m. the book club will discuss “Christmas Bells” by Jennifer Chiaverini. The January book is “The One Hundred years of Lenni and Margot” by Marianne Cronin. Please call 262-473-0535 with any questions.
Old time radio: Come and enjoy some Old Time Radio on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 1 p.m. Please call 262-473-0535 to register in advance.
Puzzle exchange: Thursday Jan. 12 at 11 a.m. will be the puzzle exchange. If you have puzzles to exchange great, if not feel free to take one or two. Tables will be inside the building. Please call 262-473-0535 with any questions.
Stained glass: January 10 & 11 at 12:30 pm Downtown Armory, lower level. All levels welcome at the class. Whether you are a seasoned glass cutter or new to this craft, you can receive one-on-one instructions and ideas. Call 262-473-0535 to register.
Blood Pressure Checks: Every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to noon stop in at the senior center to get your blood pressure checked. Bring in your at-home blood pressure cuffs to make sure they are accurate.
Travel opportunities: Adults of all ages are welcome on trips. Itineraries are available at the center by calling or emailing. You will have a great time and help raise funds for our programs.
Southern Harmony- February 26-March 3, 2023 Visit New Orleans and the French Quarter.
French Riviera and Provence- March 21-28, 2023 Stay for 6 nights at a hotel in Nice, France. Travel to Aix-en-Provence (city of art and light). Enjoy leisure time to do a little shopping, visit museums or spend a day relaxing by the sea in Nice. Take the opportunity to visit San Remo, Italy.
Texas Cowboy Country April 16- 24, 2023 Travel from Oklahoma City to Kerrville and end in Fort Worth. Visit museums such as the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, National Museum of the Pacific War and many more. Visit the historic Fort Worth Stockyards and see the “Drovers” bring in their herd of Texas Longhorns. Mayflower Tours
Discover Scotland July 9-18, 2023 Get a chance to try playing the Bag-pipe, watch a Sheep Dog demonstration and experience Scottish cooking. Enjoy the unspoiled landscapes as you journey into the Highlands.
Alaska Cruising Aboard the Noordam July 25-August 6,2023 Visit Fairbanks and enjoy a narrated cruise aboard the Riverboat Discovery at Old Chena village.
Iceland Land of Fire and Ice August 16-22, 2023 Unpack for 5 nights in Hveragerdi.
Painted Canyons of the West- September 24-October 2,2023 Trek across the Southwest as you take in the dienna-colored canyons, towering spires and desert landscapes found in Utah’s five national parks.
Rockin’ Respite in need of an activity leader: Rockin’ Respite is in search of someone to volunteer this month and going forward, it could be one or two days per month and could be in the morning or afternoon. There will be training and a nurse is onsite and there is a volunteer assigned to each guest. Sing, play games, do art projects, cook or whatever is in the person’s wheelhouse to make a fun, active day for guests. Please call 262-473-0535 if you are interested.
Activities at a glance:
FUN’ctional Fitness (hybrid)—Mondays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. (fee).
Yoga (hybrid)—Tuesday or Thursday 10 a.m.
Pickleball—Monday through Friday at 8 to 11 a.m. and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Downtown Armory.
Indoor Walking—Wednesdays and Fridays at 9 a.m.
Sewing Group—Most Fridays at 10 a.m.
Warblers—Mondays at 11 a.m.
Book Club—First Monday at 11 a.m. Books available at Starin Park.
Bingo—First, second and fourth Tuesday at 10 a.m.
Canasta—First and third Monday at 1 p.m.
Pegs and Jokers—Third Monday at 9:30 a.m.
Mah Jongg—Mondays at 1 p.m.
The dementia friendly community initiative needs you: Seniors in the park is looking for people to join them in making Whitewater a Dementia Friendly Community. We work on public education, supporting caregivers and facilitating a twice monthly respite site. We need afternoon volunteers for the respite site and more committee members to help share our message in the community.
More information: For more information or to sign up for any classes, activities or trips call 262-473-0535 or check out our newsletter available at the Starin Park Community Building, Municipal Building, several businesses in town, or online at www.wwparks.org, www.whitewater-wi.gov, Departments, Seniors in the Park or MyCommunityonline.com (no longer ourseniorcenter.com). All activities take place in Starin Park, 504 West Starin Road unless otherwise noted. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and closed Fridays.
Thought for the week: “Don’t let yesterday take up too much of today”—Will Rogers
