The seniors in the park will offer these events and programs for the week of March 13

At the movies: Watch the Biography “The Fablemans” on Tuesday, March 14 at 1 p.m. Loosely based on Steven Spielberg’s childhood growing up in post- World War 2 Arizona, from age 7 to 18. A young, impressionable Sammy Fableman explores how the power of movies helps us see the truth about ourselves and others.

Load comments