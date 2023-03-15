The seniors in the park will offer these events and programs for the week of March 20.
France in a Chair (Wednesday, March 22, at 1 p.m.): Join Seniors in the Park for a trip to France without the travel costs. Enjoy food and learn about the French Culture. Please call 262-473-0535 to register.
Dementia Friends: Dementia Friends is a campaign to tackle the stigma and lack of understanding around dementia. Dementia Friends session helps you learn about dementia and the small ways you can help. Please call 262-473-0535 with any questions.
Blood Pressure Checks: Every Tuesday from 11 — noon stop in at the senior center to get your blood pressure checked. Bring in your at-home blood pressure cuffs to make sure they are accurate.
Rockin’ Respite in need of an activity leader: Rockin’ Respite is in search of someone to volunteer this month and going forward, it could be one or two days per month and could be in the morning or afternoon. There will be training and a nurse is onsite and there is a volunteer assigned to each guest. Sing, play games, do art projects, cook or whatever is in the person’s wheelhouse to make a fun, active day for guests. Please call 262-473-0535 if you are interested.
Travel opportunities: Adults of all ages are welcome on trips. Itineraries are available at the center by calling or emailing.
Discover Scotland July 9-18, 2023 Get a chance to try playing the Bag-pipe, watch a Sheep Dog demon- stration and experience Scottish cooking. Enjoy the unspoiled landscapes as you jour-ney into the Highlands. View the wonderful castles and scenery. Visit the ruins of Urquhart Castle before enjoying a cruise on Loch Ness. Visit one of Scot-land’s most remote towns, Thurso, on the North Coast. Collette Tours
Alaska Cruising Aboard the Noordam July 25-August 6,2023 Visit Fairbanks and enjoy a narrated cruise aboard the Riverboat Discovery at Old Chena village. Enjoy an Alaska Salmon bake. Spend a night in Denali National Park with a natural History Tour. Experience a seven day Inside Passage cruise aboard Holland America’s Noordam. While traveling the water you may spot otters, seals, bears, eagles and deer. Mayflower Tours
Iceland Land of Fire and Ice August 16-22,2023 Unpack for 5 nights in Hveragerdi. Enjoy volcanos, waterfalls, geothermal activity, nature and everything Iceland has to offer. Visit the Blue Lagoon and have the chance to soak in the pleasantly warm mineral- rich water. Visit the capital, Reykjavik, for a tour and free time. Before heading home stop at a local farm to e see Icelandic horses. Mayflower Tours
Painted Canyons of the West- September 24-October 2,2023 Trek across the Southwest as you tak in the dienna-colored canyons, towering spires and desert landscapes found in Utah’s five antional parks. Visit Dead Horse Point State Park, Utah’s Scenic By-way 24, Zion National Park, Las Vegas and much more. Hike the National Parks or visit museums. Collette Tours
The Dementia Friendly Community Initiative: Seniors in the Park is looking for people to join them in making Whitewater a Dementia Friendly Community. The group works on public education, supporting caregivers and facilitating a twice monthly respite site. Afternoon volunteers for the respite site and more committee members to help share messages in the community is needed.
Activities at a glance:
FUN’ctional Fitness (hybrid)—Mondays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. (fee).
Yoga (hybrid)—Tuesday or Thursday 10 a.m.
Pickleball—Monday through Friday at 8 to 11 a.m. and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Downtown Armory.
Indoor Walking—Wednesdays and Fridays at 9 a.m.
Sewing Group—Most Fridays at 10 a.m.
Warblers—Mondays at 11 a.m.
Book Club—First Monday at 11 a.m. Books available at Starin Park.
Bingo—First, second and fourth Tuesday at 10 a.m.
Canasta—First and third Monday at 1 p.m.
Pegs and Jokers—Third Monday at 9:30 a.m.
Mah Jongg—Mondays at 1 p.m.
More information: For more information or to sign up for any classes, activities or trips call 262-473-0535 or check out our newsletter available at the Starin Park Community Building, Municipal Building, several businesses in town, or online at www.wwparks.org, www.whitewater-wi.gov, Departments, Seniors in the Park or MyCommunityonline.com (no longer ourseniorcenter.com). All activities take place in Starin Park, 504 West Starin Road unless otherwise noted. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and closed Wednesdays and Fridays.
Thought for the week: “Every burden is a blessing” — Walt Kelly
