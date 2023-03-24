The seniors in the park will offer these events and programs for the week of March 27.
At the Movies!: Watch the Drama “Women talking" on Tuesday, March 28, at 1 p.m. A group of Mennonite women, who have been victims of sexual assault by a sect of men in their small Bolivian colony, come together after years of silence to form a secret council to discuss their options and ultimately their decisions to seek their own justice.
Stained Glass: April 4 & 5 at 12:30 downstairs of the armory in Whitewater try your hand at stained glass. This is for all skill levels. Please call 262-473-0535 to register.
Watercolor Class: Thursdays from April 13 through April 20 come and enjoy relaxing and painting with creative friends! There will be short technique demos each week. Rita Carpenter will be available to help you finish paintings. Please call 262-473-0535 to register in advance.
Blood Pressure Checks: Every Tuesday from 11 — noon stop in at the senior center to get your blood pressure checked. Bring in your at-home blood pressure cuffs to make sure they are accurate.
Rockin’ Respite in need of an activity leader: Rockin’ Respite is in search of someone to volunteer this month and going forward, it could be one or two days per month and could be in the morning or afternoon. There will be training and a nurse is onsite and there is a volunteer assigned to each guest. Sing, play games, do art projects, cook or whatever is in the person’s wheelhouse to make a fun, active day for guests. Please call 262-473-0535 if you are interested.
Travel opportunities: Adults of all ages are welcome on trips. Itineraries are available at the center by calling or emailing.
Iceland Land of Fire and Ice August 16-22,2023 Unpack for 5 nights in Hveragerdi. Enjoy volcanos, waterfalls, geothermal activity, nature and everything Iceland has to offer. Visit the Blue Lagoon and have the chance to soak in the pleasantly warm mineral- rich water. Visit the capital, Reykjavik, for a tour and free time. Before heading home stop at a local farm to e see Icelandic horses. Mayflower Tours
Painted Canyons of the West- September 24-October 2,2023 Trek across the Southwest as you tak in the dienna-colored canyons, towering spires and desert landscapes found in Utah’s five antional parks. Visit Dead Horse Point State Park, Utah’s Scenic By-way 24, Zion National Park, Las Vegas and much more. Hike the National Parks or visit museums. Collette Tours
Activities at a glance:
FUN’ctional Fitness (hybrid)—Mondays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. (fee).
Yoga (hybrid)—Tuesday or Thursday 10 a.m.
Pickleball—Monday through Friday at 8 to 11 a.m. and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Downtown Armory.
Indoor Walking—Wednesdays and Fridays at 9 a.m.
Sewing Group—Most Fridays at 10 a.m.
Warblers—Mondays at 11 a.m.
Book Club—First Monday at 11 a.m. Books available at Starin Park.
Bingo—First, second and fourth Tuesday at 10 a.m.
Canasta—First and third Monday at 1 p.m.
Pegs and Jokers—Third Monday at 9:30 a.m.
Mah Jongg—Mondays at 1 p.m.
More information: For more information or to sign up for any classes, activities or trips call 262-473-0535 or check out our newsletter available at the Starin Park Community Building, Municipal Building, several businesses in town, or online at www.wwparks.org,www.whitewater-wi.gov, Departments, Seniors in the Park or MyCommunityonline.com (no longer ourseniorcenter.com). All activities take place in Starin Park, 504 West Starin Road unless otherwise noted. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and closed Wednesdays and Fridays.
Thought for the week: “The bad thing is that the time is short….and the good thing is that there is still some time” - Invajy
