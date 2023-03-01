The seniors in the park will offer these events and programs for the week of March 6.
Stained Glass Class: All levels are welcome at the class. Class is held March 14 & 15 at 12:30, located at the Downtown Armory in Whitewater. Please 262-473-0535 call to register.
Book Club (Monday, March 6 @ 11 a.m.): The book club will meet at Seniors in the Park. They will discuss “Send for Me” by Lauren Fox. The March book is Educated by Tara Westover. Please call 262-473-0535 with any inquiries.
Yerkes Observatory Presentation (Tuesday, March 6 @ 2 p.m.): Presentation will be about Yerkes Observatory’s history and future. Dennis Kois, Executive Director, will give this presentation. Please call 262-473-0535 to register.
Motorcycle Trip Planning (Wednedsay, March 8 @ 9:30 a.m.): Seniors will start planning for this summer’s motorcycle trips! Please call 262-473-0535 if you plan to be there.
Rockin’ Respite in need of an activity leader: Rockin’ Respite is in search of someone to volunteer this month and going forward, it could be one or two days per month and could be in the morning or afternoon. There will be training and a nurse is onsite and there is a volunteer assigned to each guest. Sing, play games, do art projects, cook or whatever is in the person’s wheelhouse to make a fun, active day for guests. Please call 262-473-0535 if you are interested.
Travel opportunities: Adults of all ages are welcome on trips. Itineraries are available at the center by calling or emailing. You will have a great time and help raise funds for our programs.
Southern Harmony- February 26-March 3, 2023 Visit New Orleans and the French Quarter.
French Riviera and Provence- March 21-28, 2023 Stay for 6 nights at a hotel in Nice, France. Travel to Aix-en-Provence (city of art and light). Enjoy leisure time to do a little shopping, visit museums or spend a day relaxing by the sea in Nice. Take the opportunity to visit San Remo, Italy.
Texas Cowboy Country April 16- 24, 2023 Travel from Oklahoma City to Kerrville and end in Fort Worth. Visit museums such as the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, National Museum of the Pacific War and many more. Visit the historic Fort Worth Stockyards and see the “Drovers” bring in their herd of Texas Longhorns. Mayflower Tours
Discover Scotland July 9-18, 2023 Get a chance to try playing the Bag-pipe, watch a Sheep Dog demonstration and experience Scottish cooking. Enjoy the unspoiled landscapes as you journey into the Highlands.
Alaska Cruising Aboard the Noordam July 25-August 6,2023 Visit Fairbanks and enjoy a narrated cruise aboard the Riverboat Discovery at Old Chena village.
Iceland Land of Fire and Ice August 16-22, 2023 Unpack for 5 nights in Hveragerdi.
Painted Canyons of the West- September 24-October 2,2023 Trek across the Southwest as you take in the dienna-colored canyons, towering spires and desert landscapes found in Utah’s five national parks.
The Dementia Friendly Community: Whitewater Seniors is looking for people to join them in making Whitewater a Dementia Friendly Community. Work includes public education, supporting caregivers and facilitating a twice monthly respite site. Afternoon volunteers are needed for the respite site and more committee members to help share the message in the community.
Activities at a glance:
FUN’ctional Fitness (hybrid)—Mondays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. (fee).
Yoga (hybrid)—Tuesday or Thursday 10 a.m.
Pickleball—Monday through Friday at 8 to 11 a.m. and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Downtown Armory.
Indoor Walking—Wednesdays and Fridays at 9 a.m.
Sewing Group—Most Fridays at 10 a.m.
Warblers—Mondays at 11 a.m.
Book Club—First Monday at 11 a.m. Books available at Starin Park.
Bingo—First, second and fourth Tuesday at 10 a.m.
Canasta—First and third Monday at 1 p.m.
Pegs and Jokers—Third Monday at 9:30 a.m.
Mah Jongg—Mondays at 1 p.m.
Sheepshead—Tuesdays 12:30 p.m.
More information: For more information or to sign up for any classes, activities or trips call 262-473-0535 or check out our newsletter available at the Starin Park Community Building, Municipal Building, several businesses in town, or online at www.wwparks.org, www.whitewater-wi.gov, Departments, Seniors in the Park or MyCommunityonline.com (no longer ourseniorcenter.com). All activities take place in Starin Park, 504 West Starin Road unless otherwise noted. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and closed Wednesdays and Fridays.
Thought for the week: “You can never plan the future by the past” — Edmund Burke
