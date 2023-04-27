The seniors in the park will offer these events and programs for the week of May 1.
Stained Glass Class
All levels are welcome at the class. Class is held at 12:30 p.m. on May 16 and 17 at the Downtown Armory in Whitewater. Registration is available by phone at 262-473-0535.
Irving L Young Expansion Meeting
Libraries of the 21st century are versatile, dynamic organizations that continually change to meet new demands. With the proposed expansion and renovation of the Irvin L. Young Memorial Library, we expect to meet the community’s needs for many years to come. Library Director Stacey Lunsford will go over the plans for the expansion and renovation and talk about the capital fundraising campaign. This informational meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 16, at 1:00 pm. Please call 262-473-0535 to register.
Book Club
Monday, May 1, at 11:00 am the book club will meet at Seniors in the Park. They will discuss The Book Woman’s Daughter by Kim Michele Richardson. The May book is The Department of Rare Books and Special Collections by Eva Jurczyk. Please call 262-473-0535 with any inquiries.
Hikes with Ginny
Thursday, May 4, walk in the Kettle Moraine Oak Opening to search for spring flowers. Meet at Starin Park at 9:00 am. Call 262-473-0535 to register.
At the Movies!
Watch the Drama “80 for Brady” on Tuesday, May 9 at 1:00 pm. A group of friends make it their life-long mission to go to the Super Bowl and meet NFL quarterback Tom Brady.
Travel Opportunities
Ready to get on the road again? We can help! Call or email for any of the brochures.
Iceland Land of Fire and Ice Aug. 16-22, 2023. Unpack for 5 nights in Hveragerdi. Enjoy volcanos, waterfalls, geothermal activity, nature and everything Iceland has to offer. Visit the Blue Lagoon and have the chance to soak in the pleasantly warm mineral- rich water. Visit the capital, Reykjavik, for a tour and free time. Before heading home stop at a local farm to e see Icelandic horses. Mayflower Tours.
Painted Canyons of the West- Sept. 24-Oct. 2,2023. Trek across the Southwest as you take in the dienna-colored canyons, towering spires and desert landscapes found in Utah’s five national parks. Visit Dead Horse Point State Park, Utah’s Scenic By-way 24, Zion National Park, Las Vegas and much more. Hike the National Parks or visit museums. Collette Tours.
Montreal and Quebec City Christmas Markets Nov. 30-Dec. 4, 2023. See the Notre Dame Cathedral, take a train ride to Quebec City, eat some delicious treats. Spend some time on the cobblestone streets looking at festive holiday decorations and lighting. Take a tour of Quebec where you will be introduced to Old & New Quebec, North America’s only walled city. In Quebec City the residents are French Canadian from their food and customs to their language and way of thinking
Rockin’ Respite in Need of an Activity Leader
Rockin’ Respite is in search of someone to volunteer this month and going forward! It could be one or two days per month. It could be am or pm or two people could share. There is training. A nurse is onsite and there is a volunteer assigned to each guest (only 4 guests at this time). Sing, play games, do art projects, cook, or whatever is in the person's wheelhouse to make a fun, active day for our guests. Please call 262-473-0535 if you are interested.
The Dementia Friendly Community Initiative Needs You!
We are looking for people to join us in making Whitewater a Dementia Friendly Community. We work on public education, supporting caregivers and facilitating a twice monthly respite site. We need afternoon volunteers for the respite site and more committee members to help share our message in the community. Thanks for joining our worthwhile cause.
Activities at a Glance
‘FUN’ctional Fitness (hybrid)— Mondays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. (fee).
Yoga (hybrid) – Tuesdays or Thursdays at 10 a.m.
Pickleball—Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. at Downtown Armory.
Indoor Walking – Wednesdays and Fridays at 9 a.m.
Sewing Group – Most Fridays at 10 a.m.
Warblers—Mondays at 11 a.m.
Book Club—First Monday at 11 a.m. Books available at Starin Park.
Bingo – First, Second and Fourth Tuesday at 10 a.m.
Canasta – First and third Monday at 1 p.m.
Pegs and Jokers – Third Monday at 9:30 a.m.
Mah Jongg - Mondays and 1 p.m.
More information: For more information or to sign up for any classes, activities or trips call 262-473-0535 or check out our newsletter available at the Starin Park Community Building, Municipal Building, several businesses in town, or online at www.wwparks.org, www.whitewater-wi.gov, Departments, Seniors in the Park or MyCommunityonline.com (no longer ourseniorcenter.com). All activities take place in Starin Park, 504 West Starin Road unless otherwise noted. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday and closed Friday.
Thought of the Week: “The only time you fail is when you fall down and stay down” - Stephen Richards
