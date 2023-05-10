The seniors in the park will offer these events and programs for the week of May 15.
At the Movies!: Watch the Action “All Quiet on the Western Front” on Wednesday, May 17 at 1:00 pm. A German retelling of the classic story of a young German soldier’s terrifying experiences and distress on the Western Front during World War I.
Library Expansion Meeting: Tuesday, May 16 at 1:00 pm Library Director Stacey Lunsford will go over the plans for the expansion and renovation. Please call 262-473-0535 to register in advance.
Dementia Friends: Thursday, May 18 at 6:30 pm there will be a Dementia Friends session at Irvin L. Young Memorial Library. This session helps you learn about dementia and the small ways you can help. For more information and to register call Irvin L. Young Memorial Library at 262-473-0530.
Fraud Seminar: Fort Community Credit Union will be educating us on fraud and what to look for and how to protect yourself. Please register in advance since there will be treats and refreshments provided. Call 262-473-0535
Blood Pressure Checks: Every Tuesday from 11:00- 12:00 pm stop in at the senior center to get your blood pressure checked. Bring in your at-home blood pressure cuffs to make sure they are accurate.
Rockin’ Respite in Need of an Activity Leader: Rockin’ Respite is in search of someone to volunteer this month and going forward! It could be one or two days per month. It could be am or pm or two people could share. There is training. A nurse is onsite and there is a volunteer assigned to each guest (only 4 guests at this time). Sing, play games, do art projects, cook, or whatever is in the person's wheelhouse to make a fun, active day for our guests. Please call 262-473-0535 if you are interested.
Travel Opportunities: Ready to get on the road again? We can help! Call or email for any of the brochures.
Discover Scotland July 9-18, 2023 Get a chance to try playing the Bag-pipe, watch a Sheep Dog demonstration and experience Scottish cooking. Enjoy the unspoiled landscapes as you journey into the Highlands. View the wonderful castles and scenery. Visit the ruins of Urquhart Castle before enjoying a cruise on Loch Ness. Visit one of Scot-land's most remote towns, Thurso, on the North Coast. Collette Tours.
Iceland Land of Fire and Ice August 16-22,2023. Unpack for 5 nights in Hveragerdi. Enjoy volcanoes, waterfalls, geothermal activity, nature and everything Iceland has to offer. Visit the Blue Lagoon and have the chance to soak in the pleasantly warm mineral- rich water. Visit the capital, Reykjavik, for a tour and free time. Before heading home stop at a local farm to e see Icelandic horses. Mayflower Tours.
Painted Canyons of the West- September 24-October 2,2023. Trek across the Southwest as you take in the sienna-colored canyons, towering spires and desert landscapes found in Utah’s five national parks. Visit Dead Horse Point State Park, Utah’s Scenic By-way 24, Zion National Park, Las Vegas and much more. Hike the National Parks or visit museums. Collette Tours.
Montreal & Quebec City Christmas Markets November 30-December 4, 2023. See the Notre Dame Cathedral, take a train ride to Quebec City, eat some delicious treats. Spend some time on the cobblestone streets looking at festive holiday decorations and lighting. Take a tour of Quebec where you will be introduced to Old & New Quebec, North America’s only walled city. In Quebec City the residents are French Canadian from their food and customs to their language and way of thinking.
The Dementia Friendly Community Initiative Needs You: We are looking for people to join us in making Whitewater a Dementia Friendly Community. We work on public education, supporting caregivers and facilitating a twice monthly respite site. We need afternoon volunteers for the respite site and more committee members to help share our message in the community. Thanks for joining our worthwhile cause.
Activities at a Glance:
‘FUN’ctional Fitness (hybrid)— Monday and Thursday at 9:30 a.m. (fee).
Yoga (hybrid) – Tuesday or Thursday at 10 a.m.
Pickleball — Monday through Friday from 8 – 11 a.m. and 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. at Downtown Armory.
Indoor Walking – Wednesdays and Fridays at 9 a.m.
Sewing Group – Most Fridays at 10 a.m.
Warblers—Mondays at 11 a.m.
Book Club—First Monday at 11 a.m. Books available at Starin Park.
Bingo – First, second and fourth Tuesday at 10 a.m.
Canasta – First and third Monday at 1 p.m.
Pegs and Jokers – Third Monday at 9:30 a.m.
Mah Jongg - Mondays, 1 p.m.
More information: For more information or to sign up for any classes, activities or trips call 262-473-0535 or check out our newsletter available at the Starin Park Community Building, Municipal Building, several businesses in town or online at www.wwparks.org, www.whitewater-wi.gov , Departments, Seniors in the Park or MyCommunityonline.com (no longer ourseniorcenter.com). All activities take place in Starin Park, 504 West Starin Road unless otherwise noted. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Monday - Thursday office closed Friday.
Thought for the Week: “All great achievements require time.” - Maya Angelou
