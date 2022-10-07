WHITEWATER—The Seniors in the Park will offer these events and programs:

At the movies: The comedy “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” will be shown on Tuesday at 1 p.m. A widowed cleaning lady in 1950’s London falls madly in love with a couture Dior dress and decides that she must have one of her own. After she works, starves and gambles to raise the funds to pursue her dream she embarks on a Paris Adventure, to the House of Dior.

