The seniors in the park will offer these events and programs:
History stories:
Wednesdays, Oct. 19 at 1 p.m., Dr. Haney will be presenting on 1920s in Wisconsin: The “Wireless”, “Recycling”, Wood, Cars, Coolidge, (and Commies). Please call 262-473-0535 to register in advance.
New programs:
New Euchre programs have started. Euchre group starts at 12:30 p.m. and Cribbage group meets at 12:30 p.m. If you have any questions or would like to sign up ahead of time please call.
Learn Mah Jongg:
Interested in learning how to play Mah Jongg? Seniors in the Park has a group at 1 p.m. on Monday’s. Please reserve your seat by calling 262-473-0535.
Memory screening event:
A memory screen is a wellness tool that helps identify possible changes in memory and cognition; it creates a baseline of where a person is at so that future changes can be monitored. This screening is free and only takes 15 minutes. Please call Jake Sawyers, Dementia Care Specialist at the ADRC of Walworth County, at 262-741-3273.
Blood Pressure Checks:
Every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to noon stop in at the senior center to get your blood pressure checked. Bring in your at-home blood pressure cuffs to make sure they are accurate.
Travel opportunities:
Various trips are offered for adults. Trips include Tropical Costa Rica from Jan. 28 to Feb. 5, 2023, with its lush forests and stunning waterfalls. Offered by Collette Tours. Texas Cowboy Country from April 16 to 24, 2023. Is a tour from Oklahoma City to Kerrville and ends in Fort Worth. Visit museums such as the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum, National Museum of the Pacific War and the historic Fort Worth Stockyards. Offered by Mayflower Tours.The Alaska Cruising Aboard the Noordam from July 25 to Aug. 6, 2023. Tourists will visit Fairbanks, enjoy a narrated cruise on the Riverboat Discovery at Old Chena village and spend a night in Denali National Park. Offered by Mayflower Tours. Iceland Land of Fire and Ice from Aug. 16 to 22, 2023, is a five-night stay in Hveragerdi. Visit volcanos, waterfalls, the Blue Lagoon, a local farm to see Icelandic horses and tour the capital Reykjavik. Offered by Mayflower Tours.
Adults of all ages are welcome on the trips. Itineraries are available at the center by calling or emailing. Call or email for any of the brochures.
At the movies:
The comedy “CODA” will be shown on Tuesday at 1 p.m. As a CODA (Child of Deaf Adults), Ruby is the only hearing person in her deaf family. When the family’s fishing business is threatened, Ruby finds herself torn between pursuing her passion at music college, and her fear of abandoning her parents.
The Dementia Friendly Community Initiative needs you:
We are looking for people to join us in making Whitewater a Dementia Friendly Community. We work on public education, supporting caregivers and facilitating a twice monthly respite site. We need afternoon volunteers for the respite site and more committee members to help share our message in the community.
Rockin’ Respite in need of an activity leader:
Rockin’ Respite is in search of someone to volunteer this month and going forward, it could be one or two days per month and could be in the morning or afternoon. There will be training and a nurse is onsite and there is a volunteer assigned to each guest. Sing, play games, do art projects, cook or whatever is in the person’s wheelhouse to make a fun, active day for guests. Please call (262) 473-0535 if you are interested.
Activities at a glance
FUN’ctional Fitness (hybrid)—Mondays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. (fee).
Yoga (hybrid)—Tuesday or Thursday 10 a.m.
Pickleball—Monday through Friday at 8 to 11 a.m. and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Downtown Armory.
Indoor Walking—Wednesdays and Fridays at 9 a.m.
Sewing Group—Most Fridays at 10 a.m.
Warblers—Mondays at 11 a.m.
Book Club—First Monday at 11 a.m. Books available at Starin Park.
Bingo—First, second and fourth Tuesday at 10 a.m.
Canasta—First and third Monday at 1 p.m.
Pegs and Jokers—Third Monday at 9:30 a.m.
Mah Jongg—Mondays at 1 p.m.
More information
For more information or to sign up for any classes, activities or trips call 262-473-0535 or check out our newsletter available at the Starin Park Community Building, Municipal Building, several businesses in town, or online at www.wwparks.org, www.whitewater-wi.gov, Departments, Seniors in the Park or MyCommunityonline.com (no longer ourseniorcenter.com). All activities take place in Starin Park, 504 West Starin Road unless otherwise noted. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and closed Fridays.
Thought for the week
“The smallest deed is better than the greatest intention” -John Burroughs
