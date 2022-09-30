WHITEWATER—The seniors in the park will offer these events and programs:
Wisconsin history stories:
Wednesdays, Oct. 5 through Oct. 26, Dr. Haney will talk about voting rights 1920’s in Wisconsin and will present other informational material. Call 262-473-0535 to register.
Hikes with Ginny:
The last hike of 2022 will be heading to Bald Bluff, one of the highest points in Jefferson County. Participants will meet at Starin Park parking lot at 9 a.m., then carpool approximately 15 minutes to the trailhead. Please call 262-473-0535 with any questions.
New programs:
New Euchre programs have started. Euchre group starts at 12:30 p.m. and Cribbage group meets at 12:30 p.m. If you have any questions or would like to sign up ahead of time please call.
Learn Mah Jongg:
Interested in learning how to play Mah Jongg? Seniors in the Park has a group at 1 p.m. on Monday’s. Please reserve your seat by calling 262-473-0535.
Memory screening event:
A memory screen is a wellness tool that helps identify possible changes in memory and cognition; it creates a baseline of where a person is at so that future changes can be monitored. This screening is free and only takes 15 minutes. Please call Jake Sawyers, Dementia Care Specialist at the ADRC of Walworth County, at 262-741-3273.
Book club:
Monday, Oct. 3, at 11 a.m. the book club will meet at seniors in the park. They will discuss “My Italian Bulldozer” by Alexander McCall Smith. The October book is “The Life and Times of the Thunderbolt Kid: a memoir by Bill Bryson.” Please call 262-473-0535 with any inquiries.
Competitive pickleball:
We will be starting a competitive pickleball group Tuesday and Thursday from 12:30 to 2:30pm. This group is for any individual that would like to have a more competitive and fast paced game.
Breakfast and warblers:
Monday, Oct. 10, from 10:30 to 11:30 am enjoy the four seasons as the warblers take us form spring to winter. We will have light refreshments to enjoy while they perform. Please call 262-473-0535 to register in advance.
Travel opportunities:
Various trips are offered for adults. Trips include Tropical Costa Rica from Jan. 28 to Feb. 5, 2023, with its lush forests and stunning waterfalls. Offered by Collette Tours. Texas Cowboy Country from April 16 to 24, 2023. Is a tour from Oklahoma City to Kerrville and ends in Fort Worth. Visit museums such as the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum, National Museum of the Pacific War and the historic Fort Worth Stockyards. Offered by Mayflower Tours.The Alaska Cruising Aboard the Noordam from July 25 to Aug. 6, 2023. Tourists will visit Fairbanks, enjoy a narrated cruise on the Riverboat Discovery at Old Chena village and spend a night in Denali National Park. Offered by Mayflower Tours. Iceland Land of Fire and Ice from Aug. 16 to 22, 2023, is a five-night stay in Hveragerdi. Visit volcanos, waterfalls, the Blue Lagoon, a local farm to see Icelandic horses and tour the capital Reykjavik. Offered by Mayflower Tours.
Adults of all ages are welcome on the trips. Itineraries are available at the center by calling or emailing. Call or email for any of the brochures.
The dementia friendly community initiative needs you:We are looking for people to join us in making Whitewater a Dementia Friendly Community. We work on public education, supporting caregivers and facilitating a twice monthly respite site. We need afternoon volunteers for the respite site and more committee members to help share our message in the community.
Activities at a glance: FUN’ctional Fitness (hybrid)—Mondays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. (fee).
Yoga (hybrid)—Tuesday or Thursday 10 a.m.
Pickleball—Monday through Friday at 8 to 11 a.m. and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Downtown Armory.
Indoor Walking—Wednesdays and Fridays at 9 a.m.
Sewing Group—Most Fridays at 10 a.m.
Warblers—Mondays at 11 a.m.
Book Club—First Monday at 11 a.m. Books available at Starin Park.
Bingo—First, second and fourth Tuesday at 10 a.m.
Canasta—First and third Monday at 1 p.m.
Pegs and Jokers—Third Monday at 9:30 a.m.
Mah Jongg—Mondays at 1 p.m.
More information:For more information or to sign up for any classes, activities or trips call 262-473-0535 or check out our newsletter available at the Starin Park Community Building, Municipal Building, several businesses in town, or online at www.wwparks.org, www.whitewater-wi.gov, Departments, Seniors in the Park or MyCommunityonline.com (no longer ourseniorcenter.com). All activities take place in Starin Park, 504 West Starin Road unless otherwise noted. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and closed Fridays.
Thought for the week: “If you’re not having fun, you’re doing something wrong.”- Groucho Marx
