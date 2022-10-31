The seniors in the park will offer these events and programs:
Weekly craft: Weekly crafts will meet Wednesdays at 1:30 for the month of November, no class Nov. 23. Week one participants will be making rustic wooden ornaments. Please call 262-473-0535 to register in advance. This way there will be enough supplies.
New programs: New Euchre programs have started. Euchre group starts at 12:30 p.m. and Cribbage group meets at 12:30 p.m. If you have any questions or would like to sign up ahead of time please call.
Stained glass class: All levels are welcome at the class. Class is held Nov. 1 and 2 at 12:30, located at the Downtown Armory in Whitewater. Please 262-473-0535 call to register.
Book club: Monday, Nov. 7, at 11 a.m., the book club will meet at Seniors in the Park. They will discuss “The Life and Times of the Thunderbolt Kid: a memoir” by Bill Bryson. The November book is “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towels. Please call 262-473-0535 with any inquiries.
Traveling tellers: Nov. 2 and Nov. 3 at 3:30 p.m., participants will be heading to Washington Elementary and Lincoln Elementary to read to the afterschool program. Please call 262-473-0535 to register so we know how many to plan for. Transportation will be on your own.
Learn Mah Jongg: Interested in learning how to play Mah Jongg? Seniors in the Park has a group at 1 p.m. on Monday’s. Please reserve your seat by calling 262-473-0535.
Competitive pickleball: Competitive pickleball group will meet Tuesday and Thursday from 12:30-2:30 p.m. This group is for any individual that would like to have a more competitive and fast paced game.
Travel opportunities: Various trips are offered for adults. Trips include Tropical Costa Rica from Jan. 28 to Feb. 5, 2023, with its lush forests and stunning waterfalls. Offered by Collette Tours. Texas Cowboy Country from April 16 to 24, 2023. Is a tour from Oklahoma City to Kerrville and ends in Fort Worth. Visit museums such as the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum, National Museum of the Pacific War and the historic Fort Worth Stockyards. Offered by Mayflower Tours.The Alaska Cruising Aboard the Noordam from July 25 to Aug. 6, 2023. Tourists will visit Fairbanks, enjoy a narrated cruise on the Riverboat Discovery at Old Chena village and spend a night in Denali National Park. Offered by Mayflower Tours. Iceland Land of Fire and Ice from Aug. 16 to 22, 2023, is a five-night stay in Hveragerdi. Visit volcanos, waterfalls, the Blue Lagoon, a local farm to see Icelandic horses and tour the capital Reykjavik. Offered by Mayflower Tours.
Adults of all ages are welcome on the trips. Itineraries are available at the center by calling or emailing. Call or email for any of the brochures.
The Dementia Friendly Community Initiative needs you: We are looking for people to join us in making Whitewater a Dementia Friendly Community. We work on public education, supporting caregivers and facilitating a twice monthly respite site. We need afternoon volunteers for the respite site and more committee members to help share our message in the community.
Activities at a glance:
FUN’ctional Fitness (hybrid)—Mondays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. (fee).
Yoga (hybrid)—Tuesday or Thursday 10 a.m.
Pickleball—Monday through Friday at 8 to 11 a.m. and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Downtown Armory.
Indoor Walking—Wednesdays and Fridays at 9 a.m.
Sewing Group—Most Fridays at 10 a.m.
Warblers—Mondays at 11 a.m.
Book Club—First Monday at 11 a.m. Books available at Starin Park.
Bingo—First, second and fourth Tuesday at 10 a.m.
Canasta—First and third Monday at 1 p.m.
Pegs and Jokers—Third Monday at 9:30 a.m.
Mah Jongg—Mondays at 1 p.m.
More information
For more information or to sign up for any classes, activities or trips call 262-473-0535 or check out our newsletter available at the Starin Park Community Building, Municipal Building, several businesses in town, or online at www.wwparks.org, www.whitewater-wi.gov, Departments, Seniors in the Park or MyCommunityonline.com (no longer ourseniorcenter.com). All activities take place in Starin Park, 504 West Starin Road unless otherwise noted. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and closed Fridays.
Thought for the week
“Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.” -Mahatma Gandhi
