The seniors in the park will offer these events and programs:
At the Movies!: Watch the Drama “Christmas Oranges” on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 1 p.m.
Jefferson County ADRC: On Wednesday, Dec. 14, an elder benefit specialist, Supervisor of Jefferson County ADRC, will talk about Medicare and other public benefits as well as a general overview of the ADRC.
Old time radio: Come and enjoy some Old Time Radio on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 1 p.m. If you have any show suggestions please let us know. We will also have a few activities to do while listening to the stories. Please call 262-473-0535 to register in advance.
Puzzle exchange: Thursday, Dec. 22, at 11 a.m., the puzzle exchange will take place. Tables will be inside the building. Call 262-473-0535 with any questions.
Dementia 101: A Dementia Care Specialist with Walworth County ADRC, will be at Seniors in the Park Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 1 p.m. The presentation will be on Dementia basics/aging and will mainly focus on questions and topics that are brought up during the presentation. Please register in advance by calling 262-473-0535.
Blood pressure checks: Every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to noon stop in at the senior center to get your blood pressure checked. Bring in your at-home blood pressure cuffs to make sure they are accurate.
Travel opportunities: Various trips are offered for adults.
Southern Harmony- February 26-March 3, 2023 Visit New Orleans and the French Quarter.
French Riviera and Provence- March 21-28, 2023 Stay for 6 nights at a hotel in Nice, France. Travel to Aix-en-Provence (city of art and light).
Texas Cowboy Country, April 16- 24, 2023, travel from Oklahoma City to Kerrville and end in Fort Worth.
Mayflower Tours Discover Scotland July 9-18, 2023.
Alaska Cruising Aboard the Noordam July 25-August 6,2023 Visit Fairbanks and enjoy a narrated cruise aboard the Riverboat Discovery at Old Chena village.
Mayflower Tours Iceland Land of Fire and Ice August 16-22,2023 Unpack for 5 nights in Hveragerdi.
Mayflower Tours Painted Canyons of the West- September 24-October 2,2023 Trek across the Southwest as you take in the dienna-colored canyons, towering spires and desert landscapes found in Utah’s five antional parks. Visit Dead Horse Point State Park, Utah’s Scenic By-way 24, Zion National Park, Las Vegas and much more. Hike the National Parks or visit museums.
Rockin’ Respite in need of an activity leader: Rockin’ Respite is in search of someone to volunteer this month and going forward. It could be one or two days per month. It could be a.m. or p.m. or two people could share. There is training. A nurse is onsite and there is a volunteer assigned to each guest, only four guests at this time. Sing, play games, do art projects, cook, or whatever is in the person’s wheelhouse to make a fun, active day for our guests.
The dementia friendly community initiative needs you: We are looking for people to join us in making Whitewater a Dementia Friendly Community. We work on public education, supporting caregivers and facilitating a twice monthly respite site. We need afternoon volunteers for the respite site and more committee members to help share our message in the community.
Activities at a glance:
FUN’ctional Fitness (hybrid)—Mondays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. (fee).
Yoga (hybrid)—Tuesday or Thursday 10 a.m.
Pickleball—Monday through Friday at 8 to 11 a.m. and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Downtown Armory.
Indoor Walking—Wednesdays and Fridays at 9 a.m.
Sewing Group—Most Fridays at 10 a.m.
Warblers—Mondays at 11 a.m.
Book Club—First Monday at 11 a.m. Books available at Starin Park.
Bingo—First, second and fourth Tuesday at 10 a.m.
Canasta—First and third Monday at 1 p.m.
Pegs and Jokers—Third Monday at 9:30 a.m.
Mah Jongg—Mondays at 1 p.m.
More information
For information or to sign up for any classes, activities or trips call 262-473-0535 or check out our newsletter available at the Starin Park Community Building, Municipal Building, several businesses in town, or online at wwparks.org, whitewater-wi.gov, Departments, Seniors in the Park or MyCommunityonline.com (no longer ourseniorcenter.com).
All activities take place in Starin Park, 504 West Starin Road unless otherwise noted. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and closed Fridays.
Thought for the week
“Kindness is like snow-it beautifies everything it covers.” -Kahlil Gibran
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.