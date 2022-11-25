The seniors in the park will offer these events and programs:

At the Movies: Watch the Comedy/Drama “The Daytrippers” on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 1 p.m. On the day after Thanksgiving, a wife discovers a hidden love letter written to her husband by an unknown paramour, setting off the entire family’s madcap day drive, from Long Island to New York City, in search of the letter’s writer.

Tags

Load comments