The seniors in the park will offer these events and programs:
At the Movies: Watch the Comedy/Drama “The Daytrippers” on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 1 p.m. On the day after Thanksgiving, a wife discovers a hidden love letter written to her husband by an unknown paramour, setting off the entire family’s madcap day drive, from Long Island to New York City, in search of the letter’s writer.
Learn Mah Jongg: Interested in learning how to play Mah Jongg? Seniors in the Park has a group at 1 p.m. on Monday’s. Call to reserve your seat.
New programs: New Euchre programs have started. Euchre group starts at 12:30 p.m. and Cribbage group meets at 12:30 p.m.
Nutrition for older adults: Join Chetney Blaszczyk, Walworth County ADRC Nutrition & health Promotion Coordinator, Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 2 p.m. As she and her intern Logan Martin come and talk about Nutrition for the Older Adult. Refreshments will be offered during the presentation. Deadline to register: Monday, Dec. 5. Call 262-473-0535 to register.
Blood pressure checks: Every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to noon stop in at the senior center to get your blood pressure checked. Bring in your at-home blood pressure cuffs to make sure they are accurate.
Travel opportunities: Various trips are offered for adults. Trips include Tropical Costa Rica from Jan. 28 to Feb. 5, 2023, with its lush forests and stunning waterfalls. Offered by Collette Tours.
Texas Cowboy Country from April 16 to 24, 2023. Is a tour from Oklahoma City to Kerrville and ends in Fort Worth. Visit museums such as the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum, National Museum of the Pacific War and the historic Fort Worth Stockyards. Offered by Mayflower Tours.
The Alaska Cruising Aboard the Noordam from July 25 to Aug. 6, 2023. Tourists will visit Fairbanks, enjoy a narrated cruise on the Riverboat Discovery at Old Chena village and spend a night in Denali National Park. Offered by Mayflower Tours.
Iceland Land of Fire and Ice from Aug. 16 to 22, 2023, is a five-night stay in Hveragerdi. Visit volcanos, waterfalls, the Blue Lagoon, a local farm to see Icelandic horses and tour the capital Reykjavik. Offered by Mayflower Tours.
Itineraries and brochures are available at the center by calling or emailing.
Rockin’ Respite in need of an activity leader: Rockin’ Respite is in search of someone to volunteer this month and going forward. It could be one or two days per month. It could be a.m. or p.m. or two people could share. There is training. A nurse is onsite and there is a volunteer assigned to each guest, only four guests at this time. Sing, play games, do art projects, cook, or whatever is in the person’s wheelhouse to make a fun, active day for our guests.
Activities at a glance:
FUN’ctional Fitness (hybrid)—Mondays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. (fee).
Yoga (hybrid)—Tuesday or Thursday 10 a.m.
Pickleball—Monday through Friday at 8 to 11 a.m. and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Downtown Armory.
Indoor Walking—Wednesdays and Fridays at 9 a.m.
Sewing Group—Most Fridays at 10 a.m.
Warblers—Mondays at 11 a.m.
Book Club—First Monday at 11 a.m. Books available at Starin Park.
