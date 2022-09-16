WHITEWATER--The Seniors in the Park will offer these events and programs:

Advanced Care Planning:Thursday, Sept. 22, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mike Bernhagen, Director of Community Engagement & Care Partner relations at Rainbow Hospice Care will be at the center to talk about the importance of communication and preparation for end of life care. Call (262) 473-0535 to register in advance and with any questions.

Load comments