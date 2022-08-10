WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled by Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
Classic Car Show
Seniors in the Park will host the car show from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 17. To bring a vehicle to the event, call 262-473-0535.
Learn Mah Jongg
Learn how to play mah jong on Monday at 1p.m., To reserve a seat, call 262-473-0535.
Stained Glass class
Caroline Britton will provide one-on-one instruction and ideas on participants stained-glass project at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 23 and 24. Students of all skill levels are welcomed. To sign up, call 262-473-0535.
New Programs
Seniors in the Park is offering a euchre group and cribbage group at 12:30 p.m. For questions or to sign up before the groups meet, call 262-473-0535.
Blood pressure checks
Seniors can receive a blood pressure check from 11 a.m. to noon. Participants should bring their at-home blood pressure cuffs to ensure they are accurate.
Milwaukee County Zoo trip
Seniors in the Park will leave for a trip to the Milwaukee Zoo at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31. Admission for visitors over 55-years-old will be free. To register in advance, call 262-473-0535.
Travel opportunities
Numerous trips are offered for adults. Trips include Tropical Costa Rica from Jan. 28 to Feb. 5, 2023, with its lush forests and stunning waterfalls. The trip is offered by Collette Tours. Texas Cowboy Country from April 16 to 24, 2023, is a tour from Oklahoma City or Kerrville and ends in Fort Worth with many museum and Fort Worth Stockyards visits along the way. Trip is offered by Mayflower Tours. The Alaska Cruising Aboard the “Noordam” from July 25 to Aug. 6, 2023. Tourists will visit Fairbanks, receive a narrated cruise on the Riverboat Discovery at Old Chena village and spend the night in Denali National Park. Trip is offered by Mayflower Tours. Iceland Land of Fire and Ice from Aug. 16 to 22, 2023, is a five-night stay in Hveragerdi. Visit the capital Reykjavik, the Blue Lagoon and see a local farm with Icelandic horses. Trip offered by Mayflower Tours. Call or email for brochures.
Rockin’ Respite in need of an activity leader
A volunteer is needed to socialize with and coordinate a fun day with a guest for one or two days a month. Training will be offered and a nurse in onsite. Those interested should call 262-473-0535.
Dementia Friendly Community Initiative needs volunteers
Volunteers are needed in the afternoon at the respite site and more committee member are needed to share the organization’s message in the community. The organization works on public education, supporting caregivers and facilitating a twice monthly respite site.
Activities at a glance
‘FUN’ctional Fireness (hybrid)—Mondays and Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. (fee)
Yoga (hybrid)—Tuesday or Thursday at 10 am.
Pickleball—Monday through Friday, 8 to 11 a.m. and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Downtown Armory.
Indoor Walking—Wednesdays and Fridays at 9 a.m.
Sewing Group—Most Fridays at 10 a.m.
Warblers—Mondays at 11 a.m.
Book Club—First Monday at 11 a.m. Books available at Starin Park.
Bingo—First, second and fourth Tuesday at 10 a.m.
Canasta—First and third Monday at 1 p.m.
Pegs and Jokers—Third Monday at 9:30 a.m.
Mah jongj—Mondays at 1 p.m.
More information
For more information or to sign up for any classes, activities or trips call 262-473-0535 or check out our newsletter available at the Starin Park Community Building, Municipal Building, several businesses in town or online at www.wwparks.org, www.whitewater-wi.gov, Departments, Seniors in the Park or MyCommunityonline.com (no longer ourseniorcenter.com). All activities take place in Starin Park, 504 West Starin Road unless otherwise noted. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursday and closed on Fridays.
