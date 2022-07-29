WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled by Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
Nature hikes
In August, Seniors in the Park will visit Natureland, a Walworth County Park on Territorial Road, south of Whitewater. Participants will meet at Starin Park parking lot, where they will carpool approximately 10 minutes to the park. The group will be back around noon. Register in advance. Remember to bring sunscreen, bug repellent, a hat and water bottle. For more information or to register, call Seniors in the Park at 262-473-0535.
Book club
The book club will meet at 11 a.m. Monday in the park. The group will discuss "The Secret Keeper" by Kate Morton. The August book is "The Time Travelers Wife" by Audrey Niffenegger. Call 262-473-0535 with any inquiries.
State fair trip
On Aug. 4 the Seniors in the Park will head to the state fair. Seats are filling up fast, call 262-473-0535 to register.
Stories, sundaes, seniors and shortcakes
On Wednesday at 10 a.m. the seniors will meet up with the Children’s Summer Camp, at the concession stand at Treyton’s Field of Dreams. It will be a fun morning of ice cream and stories. There will be fixings for a wonderful ice cream sundae to enjoy, while one reads or listens to books. Call 262-473-0535 to let Seniors in the Park one would like to participate.
Learn Mah Jongg
Seniors in the Park has a group at 1 p.m. on Monday meeting to learn how to play mah jongg. Reserve a seat by calling 262-473-0535.
Competitive pickleball
A competitive pickleball group meets Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. This group is for any individual that would like to have a more competitive and fast paced game.
Weekly craft
Ombre towels is next week's craft. The group will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Register by calling 262-473-0535 in advance so there are enough supplies.
Travel opportunities
Several trips are being offered for adults. They include Tropical Costa Rica Jan. 28 to Feb. 5, 2023 with its lush forests and stunning waterfalls. Trip is being offered by Collette Tours. Texas Cowboy Country April 16- 24, 2023 is a tour from Oklahoma City to Kerrville and ends in Fort Worth. There are several museums and the historic Fort Worth Stockyards. Trip is offered by Mayflower Tours. Alaska Cruising Aboard the Noordam July 25 to Aug. 6, 2023 includes Fairbanks and a narrated cruise aboard the Riverboat Discovery at Old Chena village. Trip offered Mayflower Tours. Iceland Land of Fire and Ice Aug. 16-22, 2023 includes five nights in Hveragerdi. Trip is offered by Mayflower Tours.
Activities at a glance
‘FUN’ctional Fitness (hybrid)— Mondays and Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. (fee)
Yoga (hybrid) — Tuesdays or Thursdays at 10 a.m.
Pickleball — Mondays through Fridays 8 to 11 a.m. and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Downtown Armory
Indoor Walking — Wednesdays and Fridays at 9 a.m.
Sewing Group — Most Fridays 10 a.m.
Warblers — Mondays 11 a.m.
Book Club—First Monday 11 a.m. Books available at Starin Park
Bingo – First, second and fourth Tuesdays at 10 a.m.
Canasta – First and third Mondays at 1 p.m.
Pegs and Jokers — Third Monday at 9:30 a.m.
Mah Jongg — Mondays, 1 p.m.
More information
For more information or to sign up for any classes, activities or trips call 262-473-0535 or check out our newsletter available at the Starin Park Community Building, Municipal Building, several businesses in town or online at www.wwparks.org, www.whitewater-wi.gov, departments, Seniors in the Park or MyCommunityonline.com. All activities take place in Starin Park, 504 W. Starin Road unless otherwise noted. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and closed Fridays.
