WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled by Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
Motorcycle ride
June 8 we will travel to Hartford to dine at the Mine Shaft and visit the Hartford Auto Museum. Rain date will be Thursday, June 9. This trip departs at 9 a.m.
Nature hikes
The June nature hike will be at Kettle Moraine Oak Opening. We will meet at the Starin Park parking lot at 9 a.m. and carpool to the trail head. The hike is approximately 2 miles with lots of time to stop and look at the views, micro-climates and plants. Register in advance.
Book club
Monday, June 6 at 11 a.m. the book club will meet at Seniors in the Park. Members will discuss "When All is Said" by Anne Griffin. The July book is "Wild: from lost to found on the Pacific Crest Trail" by Cheryl Strayed. Call (262) 473-0535 with any inquiries.
Stained glass class
Join Caroline Britton for stained glass class June 7 and 8 at 12:30 p.m. at the downtown Armory. People of all artistic ability levels are welcome.
Whether you are a seasoned glass-cutter or new to this craft, you can receive one-on-one instruction and ideas. Fee is $15 for members and $20 for non-members. The deadline to register is Thursday, June 2.
Learn Mahjongg
Interested in learning how to play Mahjongg? Seniors in the Park has a group at 1 p.m. on Mondays. Reserve a seat by calling (262) 473-0535.
Competitive pickle-ball
The center will be starting a competitive pickle-ball group Tuesday and Thursday from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. This group is for any individual who would like to have a more competitive and fast-paced game. The pickle-ball session will start Tuesday, June 7.
Travel previews
Adults of all ages are welcome on our trips. Itineraries are available at the center by calling or emailing. You will have a great time and help raise funds for center programs.
If you missed our travel preview last month for Tropical Costa Rica, don’t worry. Staff have a recording that they can share with you. If interested, call (262) 473-0535.
Travel opportunities
Ready to get on the road again? We can help! Call or email for any of the brochures. Reservation deadlines for the trips are mid-April.
A Culinary Tour Thorough Tuscany, Oct. 11-19. Unpack for seven nights and enjoy a boutique-style hotel, several wineries and tastings, a Tuscan Farmhouse dinner and wine, boat excursion on Lake Trasimeno, walking tour of Florence, gelato and cheese tastings, and more. Cost is $3,899 per person double.
A San Antonio Holiday, Nov. 30 to Dec. 4. Stay in downtown San Antonio for four days and enjoy highlights of the area. Experience a city tour, the Alamo, a Riverwalk cruise, the LBJ Ranch and the German settlement of Fredericksburg, and experience the Fiesta de las Luminarias. Cost is $2,075 per person double (incudes booking discount). Deadline to register is May 20.
Majestic Lakes and Mountains, Oct. 4-13, which features Italy, France and Switzerland. Spend a day in Milan, three days at Lake Como, Italy; two days in Zermatt and two days in Geneva, Switzerland. Boats, trains and cable cars all will be a part of the adventure.
Treasures of Ireland, Oct. 11-20. Experience Belfast and visit the Giant’s Causeway, tour Dublin, Trinity College and see the Book of Kells, take in the Cliffs of Moher and Ring of Kerry, enjoy a Medieval banquet, see Kilarney and Limerick, Galway, and take a jaunting car ride.
Tropical Costa Rica, Jan. 28 to Feb. 5, 2023. Lush forests and stunning waterfalls…rumbling volcanoes and endless coastlines…Costa Rica is a paradise teeming with exotic plants and incredible animals. You will find a slice of paradise.
Dementia Friendly Community
People are invited to join an initiative to help make Whitewater a Dementia Friendly Community. The group works on public education, supporting caregivers and facilitating a twice-monthly respite site.
Needed are afternoon volunteers for the respite site and more committee members to help share this message in the community. Thanks for joining our worthwhile cause.
Office hours
Center office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and is closed Fridays.
Thought of the week
“All dreams are within reach. All you have to do is keep moving towards them.” — Viola Davis.
More information
For more information or to sign up for any classes, activities or trips, call (262) 473-0535 or check out our newsletter available at the Starin Park Community Building, Municipal Building, several businesses in town or online at www.wwparks.org, www.whitewater-wi.gov, Departments, Seniors in the Park or MyCommunityonline.com (no longer ourseniorcenter.com).
All activities take place in Starin Park, 504 W. Starin Road, unless otherwise noted.
