WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled by Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
At the movies
Watch the crime movie “Death on the Nile” at 1 p.m. Tuesday. In 1937, while on vacation on a cruise on the Nile, Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot investigates the murder of a young heiress.
Learn Mah Jongg
To learn how to play Mah Jongg, join us Mondays at 1 p.m. Reserve a seat by calling 262-473-0535.
Weekly crafts
There will be some fun and easy crafts, with each week being something new. Call with any questions or to register 262-473-0535. Week one will be garden markers, week two jar luminaries, week 3 ombre towels, week 4 marble mugs.
How to protect your stuff
An educational workshop will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday with Elder Life Group to discuss “How to Protect Your Stuff” from devastating long-term care costs. An Elder Life advisor will discuss the reality of the long-term care crisis one faces as they age, and the expectations to the “rules” laid out. Register in advance by calling 262-473-0535
Motorcycle ride
July 13 the group will travel to Lake Geneva to tour the mushroom farm, stopping at Joni’s Diner for lunch. Group departs at 10 a.m. from Starin Park.
July 17 the group will hold its annual chicken ride. Members will head north for the Rockton Chicken BBQ. The group will depart 9 a.m. from Starin Park.
New programs
Starting Tuesday, there will be a euchre group at 12:30 p.m. On Thursday a cribbage group will meet at 12:30 p.m. For more information, call 262-473-0535.
Travel and previews
Adults of all ages are welcome on our trips. Itineraries are available at the center by calling or emailing. If one missed the travel preview last month for Tropical Costa Rica a recording is available. If interested, call 262-473-0535.
Travel opportunities
Tropical Costa Rica Jan. 28 to Feb. 5, 2023 Lush forests and stunning waterfalls as Costa Rica is a paradise teeming with exotic plants and incredible animals. Collette Tours.
Texas Cowboy Country April 16 to 24, 2023 Travel from Oklahoma City to Kerrville and end in Fort Worth. Visit museums such as the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum and National Museum of the Pacific War. Mayflower Tours
Alaska Cruising Aboard the Noordam July 25 to Aug. 6,2023 Visit Fairbanks on a narrated cruise aboard the Riverboat Discovery at Old Chena village. Mayflower Tours
Iceland Land of Fire and Ice Aug. 16-22, 2023 5 nights in Hveragerdi. Enjoy volcanos, waterfalls, geothermal activity, nature and everything Iceland has to offer. Mayflower Tours
Dementia Friendly Community Initiative needs people
Seniors are looking for people to join in making Whitewater a Dementia Friendly Community. The group works on public education, supporting caregivers and facilitating a twice monthly respite site. Afternoon volunteers are needed for the respite site and more committee members to help share our message in the community.
Activities at a glance
‘FUN’ctional Fitness, Mondays and Thursday, 9:30 a.m. (fee)
Yoga, Tuesday or Thursday 10 a.m.
Pickleball, Mondays through Fridays 8 to 11 a.m. and 12:30 to 2:30 pm at Downtown Armory
Indoor Walking, Wednesdays and Fridays at 9 a.m.
Sewing Group, most Fridays 10 a.m.
Warblers, Mondays 11 a.m.
Book Club, first Monday 11 a.m. and books available at Starin Park
Bingo, first, second and fourth Tuesdays at 10 a.m.
Canasta, first and third Mondays at 1 p.m.
Pegs and Jokers, third Monday at 9:30 a.m.
Mah Jongg, Mondays, 1 p.m.
More information
For more information or to sign up for any classes, activities or trips call 262-473-0535 or check out our newsletter available at the Starin Park Community Building, Municipal Building, several businesses in town or online at www.wwparks.org, www.whitewater-wi.gov, Departments, Seniors in the Park or MyCommunityonline.com. All activities take place in Starin Park, 504 West Starin Road unless otherwise noted. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and closed Fridays.
