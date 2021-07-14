WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled by Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
Tai Chi and Wuji Gong
Wuji Gong (from the Emei Qigong tradition) is simple, easy and more accessible than Tai chi for many seniors.
This Qigong promotes good health, emotional balance and spiritual awareness through practices that strengthen the body’s vital energy. No experience is needed. This group meets Thursdays at 10 a.m. near the concession stand (blue roof).
Yang style-Tai chi, as taught by Ben Lo, meets at 10:45 a.m. at the east end of the parking lot. Weather-related site changes: When raining during July and August, persons will meet in the Starin Park Community Building.
Sewing group
Join other sewers and share ideas, get help and have fun on Fridays starting at 10 a.m. Bring your machine and anything you might need. Either bring a lunch or go out with the group. Stay as long or short as you want. Questions, call Carolyn at (262) 903-5678.
Motorcycle rides
July 18 — Head north for the Rockton chicken barbecue. Departure time is 9 a.m. Leader is Bill McCormick.
July 21 — Waupaca boat ride trip (canceled from June). Ride to Waupaca for lunch at the Boathouse and then take a 1.5-hour boat tour on the Chain O’ Lakes. Registration in advance is required to access boat tickets in a timely manner. Depart at 8 a.m. A leader still is needed.
Riders must arrive prior to departure to show proof of insurance and fill out a participation form. Helmets are recommended.
Classic cars needed
The Fairhaven parade will happen again on Thursday, July 22, with the parade only going through the Fairhaven campus. The parade begins at 2 p.m.
Cars once again will assemble in the Starin Park parking lot. While not required, reservations would be appreciated. Questions or registrations, contact Brian Robinson at (262) 473-2140.
Abstract Collage Mondays
This four-week workshop will focus on creating a series of small collages. Subject matter will be abstract composition with a theme of personal memories (trips, events, collections, people, etc.). A supply list will be sent upon registration.
Each session will include a demonstration on a technique or concept and plenty of time for individual work with optional one-on-one coaching. Beginning, intermediate and advanced concepts will be covered.
Class is Aug. 2-23, from 1 to 4 p.m. Instructor is Karolyn Alexander Tscharnack. Fee is $15 per class or $50 for the entire session, paid to the instructor. Signup deadline is Monday, July 26. Call or email to sign up.
Monday Morning Seniors
Scores from Monday's round of golf at Oak Ridge in Milton are as follows: Hole No. 11: Longest drive-men, Dan Kuss; No. 11: Longest drive-ladies, Jeanette Masanz; No. 12: Closest in 2, Vickie Flitsch; No. 14: Closest to pin, John Beal; No. 16: Paul Sullivan; No. 17: Closest chip, Shorty Alderman.
Lowest score: Max Wilde, 46; low putts: Mike Sessler, 13; Birdies: Vickie Flitsch, No. 12.
Wisconsin State Fair
It’s Fair time! Enjoy cream puffs, entertainment, food and more on Thursday, Aug. 5.
Entrance fee is on your own. Bring two cans of peaches or pears and your entry fee is $2. The senior gate fee is $9. Fee for the trip is $12 members, $17 nonmembers, and includes transportation, parking and driver.
Signup deadline is July 23 and the van departs at 10 a.m. and return is dependent on the group and traffic.
Autumn apples and wine trip
Ride a coach bus to Ski Hi Apple Orchard with yummy treats, apples and a beautiful view of the surrounding area on Thursday, Sept. 30. Have an included lunch in Baraboo.
Enjoy wine tasting at Balanced Rock Winery and stroll the beautiful grounds and savor the included tasting at Wollerscheim Winery and Distillery. There might be a surprise stop if time permits.
Fee is $60 and signup deadline is Aug. 26. Depart Starin Park at 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. from the Fort Atkinson Pick ’n Save. Return to Fort Atkinson at approximately 5:30 p.m. and Starin Park at approximately 6 p.m.
Thought for the week
To help yourself, help others. Whatever good you do travels a circle and returns to you many times over — but remember, life isn't about what you get, it's about what you become. — Dennis Gaskill.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.