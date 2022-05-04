WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled by Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
At the movies!
Watch the musical “West Side Story” on Tuesday, May 10, at 1 p.m. This reimagining of the 1961 classic musical was nominated for Best Picture, and garnered a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for Ariana DeBose.
Author and book presentation
We are excited to welcome back Debra Oas as she shares with us her new novel. She has two published (fictional) novels, “Sinister Bay,” published in 2019, and “Whitewater Witch,” published in 2022. Join us May 16 at 1 p.m. to hear about “Whitewater Witch.” Call (262) 473-0535 to register ahead of time.
Learn Mahjongg
Interested in learning how to play Mahjongg? Join us Mondays at 1 p.m. to learn the game. Reserve a seat by calling (262) 473-0535.
Stained-glass class
Join Caroline Britton for a stained-glass class May 17 and 18 at 12:30 p.m. at the downtown Armory. Students of all artistic ability levels are welcome. Whether a seasoned glass-cutter or new to this craft, you will receive one-on-one instruction and ideas. Fee is $15 for members and $20 for non-members. The deadline to register is Thursday, May 12.
Motorcycle ride
May 18 is our first motorcycle ride of the season. We will take the back roads up to Fitchburg to dine at the Green Lantern, and on the way home stop in Stoughton at Livsreise, which means “Life’s journey” in Norwegian. It is an interactive and cultural experience. The group meets at the Starin Park parking lot at 10 a.m. Call (262) 473-0535 with any questions.
Travel and previews
Adults of all ages are welcome on our trips. Itineraries are available at the center by calling or emailing. You will have a great time and help raise funds for center programs.
A travel preview of the Costa Rica tour will be May 18 at 1 p.m. Call (262) 473-0535 to reserve your seat.
Travel opportunities
Ready to get on the road again? We can help! Call or email for any of the brochures. Reservation deadlines for the trips are mid-April. The trips are as follows:
A Culinary Tour Thorough Tuscany, Oct. 11-19. Unpack for seven nights and enjoy a boutique-style hotel, several wineries and tastings, a Tuscan Farmhouse dinner and wine, boat excursion on Lake Trasimeno, walking tour of Florence, gelato and cheese tastings, and more. Cost is $3,899 per person double.
A San Antonio Holiday, Nov. 30 to Dec. 4. Stay in downtown San Antonio for four days and enjoy highlights of the area. Experience a city tour, the Alamo, a Riverwalk cruise, the LBJ Ranch and the German settlement of Fredericksburg, and experience the Fiesta de las Luminarias. Cost is $2,075 per person double (incudes booking discount). Deadline to register is May 20.
Majestic Lakes and Mountains, Oct. 4-13, which features Italy, France and Switzerland. Spend a day in Milan, three days at Lake Como, Italy; two days in Zermatt and two days in Geneva, Switzerland. Boats, trains and cable cars all will be a part of the adventure.
Treasures of Ireland, Oct. 11-20. Experience Belfast and visit the Giant’s Causeway, tour Dublin, Trinity College and see the Book of Kells, take in the Cliffs of Moher and Ring of Kerry, enjoy a Medieval banquet, see Kilarney and Limerick, Galway, and take a jaunting car ride.
Tropical Costa Rica, Jan. 28 to Feb. 5, 2023. Lush forests and stunning waterfalls…rumbling volcanoes and endless coastlines…Costa Rica is a paradise teeming with exotic plants and incredible animals. You will find a slice of paradise.
Dementia Friendly Community Initiative
We are looking for people to join this group to help make Whitewater a Dementia Friendly Community. The group works on public education, supporting caregivers and facilitating a twice-monthly respite site.
Needed are afternoon volunteers for the respite site and more committee members to help share this message in the community.
Monday Morning Seniors-Oak Ridge
Men's low score: Les Ahrens and Wilbur Waggoner, 53.
Low putts: Gary Relihan, 16.
Hole No. 11: Longest drive, Dan Kuss.
No. 12: Closest second shot, Bill Holcomb.
No. 17: Closest chip, Gary Relihan.
No. 18: Longest putt, Wayne Giese.
Office hours
Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and closed Fridays.
Thought for the week
Today I will live in the moment, unless it’s unpleasant, in which case I will eat a cookie! — Cookie Monster.
More information
For more information or to sign up for any classes, activities or trips call (262) 473-0535 or check out our newsletter available at the Starin Park Community Building, Municipal Building, several businesses in town or online at www.wwparks.org, www.whitewater-wi.gov, Departments, Seniors in the Park or MyCommunityonline.com (no longer ourseniorcenter.com).
All activities take place in Starin Park, 504 W. Starin Road, unless otherwise noted.
