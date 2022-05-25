WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled by Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
At the movies!
Enjoy the romantic fantasy “Somewhere in Time.” This classic romance is a much-requested film! A modern day Chicago playwright (Christopher Reeve) travels back in time to meet the actress (Jane Seymour) whose vintage portrait hangs in the Grand Hotel. Filmed on location at the Grand Hotel, Mackinac Island, Mich.
Pole walking
Do you have poles and want to know how to use them more efficiently and effectively? Maybe you just want to see what they are or to vary your workout.
People can increase their cardio workout by 20% and calorie burn by up to 48% more using poles! This activity lessens the impact on joints, naturally aligns the spine and works the core.
Join us June 1 at 1 p.m. Fee is $10 for members and $15 for non-members. Call (262) 473-0535 with questions or to register.
Stand Up and Move
Stand Up and Move is not an exercise program; rather, it’s a program to help people to stand more and for longer periods of time. Participants meet for four weeks for two hours each week.
Standing can help with many different health issues and improve one’s well-being. This course has no fee. To sign up call (262) 473-0535.
Glass etching
Join us for glass etching. Students will make their glass have a little more pizzazz, using a glass-etching cream. The process will take about 30 minutes. Please bring a glass you would like etched.
Stained-glass class
Persons of all artistic ability levels are welcome to our stained-glass class. Whether you are a seasoned glass-cutter or new to this craft, students will receive one-on-one instruction and ideas.
The group will meet at the Armory in Whitewater June 7 and 8 at 12:30 p.m. Fee for members is $15 and $20 for non-members.
Competitive Pickle-ball
Starting in June we will be having a competitive pickle-ball open gym. Tuesday and Thursday from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. we will play at the Whitewater Armory. All are welcome to come and play in a more competitive, fast-paced environment.
Travel and previews
Adults of all ages are welcome on our trips. Itineraries are available at the center by calling or emailing. You will have a great time and help raise funds for senior center programs.
If you missed our travel preview for Tropical Costa Rica, we have a recording of it. Call (262) 473-0535 if interested in hearing about it.
Travel opportunities
Ready to get on the road again? We can help! Call or email for any of the brochures. Reservation deadlines for the trips are mid-April.
A Culinary Tour Thorough Tuscany, Oct. 11-19. Unpack for seven nights and enjoy a boutique-style hotel, several wineries and tastings, a Tuscan Farmhouse dinner and wine, boat excursion on Lake Trasimeno, walking tour of Florence, gelato and cheese tastings, and more. Cost is $3,899 per person double.
A San Antonio Holiday, Nov. 30 to Dec. 4. Stay in downtown San Antonio for four days and enjoy highlights of the area. Experience a city tour, the Alamo, a Riverwalk cruise, the LBJ Ranch and the German settlement of Fredericksburg, and experience the Fiesta de las Luminarias. Cost is $2,075 per person double (incudes booking discount). Deadline to register is May 20.
Majestic Lakes and Mountains, Oct. 4-13, which features Italy, France and Switzerland. Spend a day in Milan, three days at Lake Como, Italy; two days in Zermatt and two days in Geneva, Switzerland. Boats, trains and cable cars all will be a part of the adventure.
Treasures of Ireland, Oct. 11-20. Experience Belfast and visit the Giant’s Causeway, tour Dublin, Trinity College and see the Book of Kells, take in the Cliffs of Moher and Ring of Kerry, enjoy a Medieval banquet, see Kilarney and Limerick, Galway, and take a jaunting car ride.
Tropical Costa Rica, Jan. 28 to Feb. 5, 2023. Lush forests and stunning waterfalls…rumbling volcanoes and endless coastlines…Costa Rica is a paradise teeming with exotic plants and incredible animals. You will find a slice of paradise.
Oak Ridge Monday Morning Seniors
Men's low score — Duane Schwab, 47.
Low putts — Duane Schwab and Vickie Flitsch, 15.
Hole No. 2: Closest in 1, John Beall; No. 4: Closest in 2, Paul Oehrke; No. 6: Closest chip, Rick Musgrove; No. 8: Longest drive-men, Duane Schwab; No. 8: Longest drive-ladies, Jeanette Masanz; No. 9: Longest putt, Vickie Flitsch.
Chip-in — Rick Musgrove.
Office hours
Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and closed Fridays. The office will close at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 31.
Thought for the week
“If you think you are too small to make a difference, try sleeping with a mosquito.” — Dalai Lama.
More information
For more information or to sign up for any classes, activities or trips call (262) 473-0535 or check out our newsletter available at the Starin Park Community Building, Municipal Building, several businesses in town or online at www.wwparks.org, www.whitewater-wi.gov, Departments, Seniors in the Park or MyCommunityonline.com (no longer ourseniorcenter.com).
All activities take place in Starin Park, 504 W. Starin Road, unless otherwise noted.
