WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled by Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
At the movies!
Enjoy the family drama “C’mon, C’mon” on Tuesday, May 24, at 1 p.m. When his sister asks him to look after her precocious nine-year-old son, a radio journalist (Joaquin Phoenix) embarks on a cross-county trip with his nephew to show him life away from the big city.
Wednesday movies are back!
Enjoy the comedy “Licorice Pizza” on Wednesday, May 25, at 1 p.m. This film, nominated for three Oscars, centers around growing up, running around, and falling in love for the first time in the San Fernando Valley, California, in 1973. It stars Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman and Sean Penn.
Pole walking
Do you have poles and want to know how to use them more efficiently and effectively? Maybe you just want to see what they are or to vary your workout.
People can increase their cardio workout by 20% and calorie burn by up to 48% more using poles. This activity lessens the impact on joints, naturally aligns the spine and works one’s core.
Join the group June 1 at 1 p.m. Fee is $10 for members and $15 for non-members. Call (262) 473-0535 with questions or to register.
Stand Up and Move
Stand Up and Move is not an exercise program; rather, it’s a program to help people to stand more and for longer periods of time. Participants meet for four weeks for two hours each week.
Standing can help with many different health issues and improve one’s well-being. This course has no fee. To sign up call (262) 473-0535.
Glass etching
Join us for glass etching. Students will make their glass have a little more pizzazz, using a glass-etching cream. The process will take about 30 minutes, and staff will have pre-cut designs.
Call (262) 473-0535 to register for this class. For supplies, students will need a smooth glass surface that they would like etched.
Travel opportunities
Ready to get on the road again? We can help! Call or email for any of the brochures. Reservation deadlines for the trips are mid-April.
A Culinary Tour Thorough Tuscany, Oct. 11-19. Unpack for seven nights and enjoy a boutique-style hotel, several wineries and tastings, a Tuscan Farmhouse dinner and wine, boat excursion on Lake Trasimeno, walking tour of Florence, gelato and cheese tastings, and more. Cost is $3,899 per person double.
A San Antonio Holiday, Nov. 30 to Dec. 4. Stay in downtown San Antonio for four days and enjoy highlights of the area. Experience a city tour, the Alamo, a Riverwalk cruise, the LBJ Ranch and the German settlement of Fredericksburg, and experience the Fiesta de las Luminarias. Cost is $2,075 per person double (incudes booking discount). Deadline to register is May 20.
Majestic Lakes and Mountains, Oct. 4-13, which features Italy, France and Switzerland. Spend a day in Milan, three days at Lake Como, Italy; two days in Zermatt and two days in Geneva, Switzerland. Boats, trains and cable cars all will be a part of the adventure.
Treasures of Ireland, Oct. 11-20. Experience Belfast and visit the Giant’s Causeway, tour Dublin, Trinity College and see the Book of Kells, take in the Cliffs of Moher and Ring of Kerry, enjoy a Medieval banquet, see Kilarney and Limerick, Galway, and take a jaunting car ride.
Tropical Costa Rica, Jan. 28 to Feb. 5, 2023. Lush forests and stunning waterfalls…rumbling volcanoes and endless coastlines…Costa Rica is a paradise teeming with exotic plants and incredible animals. You will find a slice of paradise.
Oak Ridge-Monday Morning Seniors
Men's low score — Wilbur Waggoner, 44.
Ladies low score — Jeanette Masanz, 54.
Men's low putts — Wilbur Waggoner, 14.
Hole No. 11: Longest putt, Jeff Adsit; No. 14: Closest to pin, Duane Schwab; No. 15: Men's long drive, Paul Oerke; No. 17: Closest chip, Mike Sessler; Chip-ins, Jeff Adsit.
Cribbage group interest
We have had a request to play cribbage here at Seniors in the Park. Would you like to play? Available times are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings or Wednesday or Thursday afternoons.
Call the center at (262) 473-0535 if interested, and express the days and times of your preference.
Office hours
Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and closed Fridays. Office will be closed May 30 for Memorial Day.
Thought for the week
“In order to write about life, first you must live it.” — Ernest Hemingway
More information
For more information or to sign up for any classes, activities or trips call (262) 473-0535 or check out our newsletter available at the Starin Park Community Building, Municipal Building, several businesses in town or online at www.wwparks.org, www.whitewater-wi.gov, Departments, Seniors in the Park or MyCommunityonline.com (no longer ourseniorcenter.com). All activities take place in Starin Park, 504 W. Starin Road, unless otherwise noted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.