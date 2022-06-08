WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled by Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
At the movies!
Watch the action “Batman” on Tuesday, June 14, at 1 p.m. When a sadistic serial killer begins murdering key political figures in a grim, dystopian Gotham City, The Batman steps out of the dark shadows to investigate the city’s underlying corruption and question his own family’s Wayne Foundation involvement.
Learn Mahjongg
Interested in learning how to play Mahjongg? Join us Mondays at 1 p.m. to learn the game. Reserve a seat by calling (262) 473-0535.
Watercolors-Basics and Beyond
Join Rita Carpenter for some watercolor fun June 23 to July 14 at 1 p.m. Students will work on different types of landscapes with water. They also will cover some Color Theory. Register in advance by calling (262) 473-0535. Cost is $60.
Motorcycle ride
On June 17 we will ride the backroads to Mount Horeb and have fish fry at the Grumpy Troll. There will be some time to explore downtown as well. The group meets at Starin Park parking lot at 2:30 p.m. Call (262) 473-0535 with any questions.
Travel previews
Adults of all ages are welcome on our trips. Itineraries are available at the center by calling or emailing. You will have a great time and help raise funds for center programs.
If you missed our travel preview last month for Tropical Costa Rica, don’t worry. Staff have a recording that they can share with you. If interested, call (262) 473-0535.
Travel opportunities
Ready to get on the road again? We can help! Call or email for any of the brochures. Reservation deadlines for the trips are mid-April.
A San Antonio Holiday, Nov. 30 to Dec. 4. Stay in downtown San Antonio for four days and enjoy highlights of the area. Experience a city tour, the Alamo, a Riverwalk cruise, the LBJ Ranch and the German settlement of Fredericksburg, and experience the Fiesta de las Luminarias. Cost is $2,075 per person double (incudes booking discount). Deadline to register is May 20.
Majestic Lakes and Mountains, Oct. 4-13, which features Italy, France and Switzerland. Spend a day in Milan, three days at Lake Como, Italy; two days in Zermatt and two days in Geneva, Switzerland. Boats, trains and cable cars all will be a part of the adventure.
Treasures of Ireland, Oct. 11-20. Experience Belfast and visit the Giant’s Causeway, tour Dublin, Trinity College and see the Book of Kells, take in the Cliffs of Moher and Ring of Kerry, enjoy a Medieval banquet, see Kilarney and Limerick, Galway, and take a jaunting car ride.
Tropical Costa Rica, Jan. 28 to Feb. 5, 2023. Lush forests and stunning waterfalls…rumbling volcanoes and endless coastlines…Costa Rica is a paradise teeming with exotic plants and incredible animals. You will find a slice of paradise.
What is Healthy Living with Diabetes?
On Thursdays, July 7 to Aug. 11, from 1:30 to 4 p.m., Seniors in the park will be hosting an evidence-based program for adults of all ages who are living with type 2 diabetes, pre-diabetes or live with someone who does. To sign up, call Chetney at (262) 741-3309 to register. Cost is $10.
Dementia Friendly Community
People are invited to join an initiative to help make Whitewater a Dementia Friendly Community. The group works on public education, supporting caregivers and facilitating a twice-monthly respite site.
Needed are afternoon volunteers for the respite site and more committee members to help share this message in the community. Thanks for joining our worthwhile cause.
Office hours
Center office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and is closed Fridays. The office will be closed Wednesday, June 15.
Thought for the week
“Laughter is a sunbeam of the soul” — Thomas Mann.
More information
For more information or to sign up for any classes, activities or trips, call (262) 473-0535 or check out our newsletter available at the Starin Park Community Building, Municipal Building, several businesses in town or online at www.wwparks.org, www.whitewater-wi.gov, Departments, Seniors in the Park or MyCommunityonline.com (no longer ourseniorcenter.com).
All activities take place in Starin Park, 504 W. Starin Road, unless otherwise noted.
