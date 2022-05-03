WHITEWATER — The City of Whitewater Community Development Authority is hosting an information session for all landlords and rental property owners on Friday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to noon in the Whitewater High School auditorium.

The meeting is open to all landlords and rental property owners in Whitewater to share information about the city’s growing international population. The meeting will focus on preferred practices and opportunities of communication.

The symposium will consist of the City of Whitewater Police Department, Whitewater Unified School District, the City of Whitewater Neighborhood Services Department and Fire Prevention Services/Fire Inspection Contractor.

“A number of parties in Whitewater are interested in helping the new faces in our community,” said Chris Bennett, City of Whitewater Neighborhood Services director. “We want those involved to gather, receive updates and work on a positive course of action for moving forward.”

Time will be allotted for a question and answer session with panelists.

For more information about the information session, contact Economic Development Director Cathy Anderson at (262) 473-0149 or CAnderson@whitewater-wi.gov.

All citizens also are invited to a New Community Member Expo held Saturday, May 21, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Community Engagement Center.

