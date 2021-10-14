WHITEWATER — The City of Whitewater Department of Public Works will collect leaf and yard waste during the established dates in October and November.
Residents may place their bagged yard waste on the curb no earlier than Saturday, Oct. 23, for collection during the week of Oct. 25-29.
Residents may place their bagged yard waste on the curb no earlier than Saturday, Nov. 6, for collection during the week of Nov. 8-12; Nov. 15-19.
However, all bags must be brought to the curb for final collection on Nov. 17.
Note: Dates might be subject to change in the event the city experiences accumulating snow during this time.
For residents who miss the deadline of Nov. 19, a dumpster will be available at the city garage, 150 E. Starin Road, between Nov. 22 and Dec. 3, between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Note: The facility will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 25, and Friday, Nov. 26. Spring collection will be dependent on weather conditions.
Yard waste is defined as leaves, weeds, grass clippings, and yard and garden debris. Yard waste must be bagged in 30-gallon or smaller biodegradable, clear or transparent bags only.
Yard waste will not be collected if not property bagged or placed in non-transparent or black bags. The city offers bio-bags, in the fall only, at the Finance Department.
Residents also may use the compost site to dispose of leaf and yard waste. The compost site is open on Saturdays, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Wednesdays from 2 to 6 p.m. until a closing date is determined.
Residents requesting brush collection should call (262) 473-0560 to make an appointment for pickup on Tuesdays.
Under city ordinance, residents are prohibited from depositing any yard waste debris on city streets or right of ways other than on City of Whitewater-designated days.
