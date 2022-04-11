WHITEWATER — The City of Whitewater Water Utility will begin its semi-annual water main and hydrant flushing program on Monday, April 25, through Friday, April 29.
Flushing of water mains is necessary to test the hydrants to make sure adequate flow and pressure is available. It also confirms that the fire hydrants and valves are operating correctly.
In addition, it enhances water quality by removing sediment from the pipes in order to maintain water clarity and quality in the distribution pipes.
Occasionally, water becomes discolored after hydrant flushing. If this happens, turn on an outside spigot or a cold water tap, in the lowest level of your home, for a few minutes until the water clears.
If the water doesn’t clear the first time, wait a few minutes and run it again. Residents might want to wait until the crew has left their area and the water settles before running their water tap.
Flushing of water mains and hydrants can cause some discoloration of water. Caution should be exercised in washing of white clothing. Discoloration of water due to flushing will stain white clothing. Therefore, people should avoid washing clothes until the water clears.
If the Water Utility crew experiences more repairs than expected throughout the week, flushing might continue into the following week. Residents are thanked for their patience and understanding during water main and hydrant flushing.
