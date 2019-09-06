WHITEWATER — The City of Whitewater Wastewater Utility is conducting smoke testing in the sanitary sewer collection system beginning today through Friday, Sept. 13.
In case of inclement weather, testing will continue into the following week.
Testing will be initiated through the opening of manholes in the streets and utility easements. This testing is being done to identify leaks, cracks or cross connections in the sanitary sewer.
Notice will be provided to residential and business customers in advance of the testing.
It is recommended that customers add one gallon of water to all drains prior to testing. Should smoke enter one's home or business, contact a member of the smoke testing crew working in the area.
Detailed information including a map of the area is available at https://www.whitewater-wi.gov/457/Smoke-Testing. Questions can be directed to the Wastewater Utility department Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at (262) 473-0560.
