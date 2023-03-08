WHITEWATER — The City of Whitewater has contracted with UW-Extension to host a Strategic Planning Session and Retreat for the Council members and the City of Whitewater Management Staff.

The sessions will be held Wednesday and March 16, both from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Cravath Lakefront Room, City of Whitewater Municipal Building, 312 W. Whitewater Street, Whitewater.

Tags

Load comments