WHITEWATER — The City of Whitewater Wastewater Utility will be conducting smoke testing in the sanitary sewer collection system beginning Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30.
In case of inclement weather, testing will continue into the following week, or until completed.
The general area affected by smoke testing will include the northeast portion of the city. The western border will be George Street, while the Clay Street and Rice Street extension will be the border to the south.
A map of this area along with additional information can be found on the front page of the city’s website: www.whitewater-wi.gov/1.
The public's patience and understanding is appreciated, and and crews will make every effort to minimize the inconvenience or disruptions this project might have on residents and businesses.
Persons with any further questions or concerns regarding smoke testing may call (262) 473-0560, Monday through Thursday, from 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and Friday, 6 to 10 a.m.
