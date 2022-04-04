WHITEWATER — Whitewater is hosting its first, free International Children’s Day event on Saturday, April 30, from noon to 4 p.m., and all children are welcome at the Starin Park Community Building and grounds.
Events will include face-painting, arts and crafts, healthy snack activities, balloon art, chalk art and more. St. Patrick’s Church will offer food for purchase, and there will be music from 1 p.m., featuring Lincoln Elementary School’s 5th Grade World Drumming Ensemble, 12-year-old Alonda Valadez, and Father and son team Marco Wence and Marco Wence Jr.
Sponsors of the Children’s International Day include the City of Whitewater, The Health Promoters, Kiwanis Whitewater Breakfast Club, Rock River Community Clinic, The Tree House Child and Family Center, University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Spanish Club, Walworth County Department of Health and Human Service, Whitewater Unified School District, Whitewater Unites Lives, and Working for Whitewater's Wellness - W3.
Miguel Aranda, Chair of the Children’s International Day, said, “We are so pleased to work together in our community to encourage children of all backgrounds to engage and play together.”
Free parking is available on University Parking Lots 4 and 14, located near the intersection of West Starin Road and North Prairie Street. University Parking Lot 20 also is available, which is located near the intersection of North Fremont Street and East Lauderdale Drive; enter East Lauderdale Drive to enter Lot 20. Near the same intersection, entering from North Fremont Street, there are a few parking stalls.
In 1925, International Children's Day first was proclaimed in Geneva during the World Conference on Child Welfare. The represented countries recognized that "mankind owes to the Child the best that it has to give."
Specific goals focused on increasing childhood access to quality education, decreasing unethical child labor practices, and lifting children out poverty. International Children's Day is celebrated on different days depending on the country — some dates include June 1 or Nov. 20. In many Latin American countries, the special day is celebrated on April 30.
Children's Day is celebrated similar to Mother's or Father's Day. In some countries, teachers suspend lessons and it becomes a day for children to have fun with activities during school and afterward with their parents. A day the community, from businesses to governments come together to advocate for and champion the rights of children and to celebrate the joy they bring to the world.
