WHITEWATER — On Saturday, Oct. 23, from noon to 1:30 p.m. will be an opportunity to celebrate Whitewater’s LGBTQ+ community.
Students from the Whitewater High School Gay-Straight Alliance and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater’s PB Poorman Pride Center and IMPACT — along with the Unity Project, Studio 84, First United Methodist Church, The Book Teller and Whitewater Unites Lives (WUL) are inviting supporters to join them Oct. 23 at the Cultural Arts Center (near the Birge Fountain) in Whitewater to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and their allies.
The event will feature family-friendly music and entertainment including performances by Volunteer Members of the Warhawk Marching Band, student drag performer Victorya Attwood, singer/songwriter Felix Ramsey, and more.
Stephanie Selvick is the LGBTQ coordinator at UW-Whitewater.
Students in the PB Poorman Pride Center and IMPACT say: “The Whitewater Pride event is important because it can help people find safety in their identity within a small-town community. Inclusive events help to debunk stereotypes that render LGBTQ+ people in small towns invisible.
"Gen Z has already gone viral for being the most LGBTQ+ identified generation yet (16% in a 2020 Gallup poll). This Pride celebration offers young people a platform to connect, celebrate each other, and showcase the gender and sexual diversity that, of course, already exists in Whitewater.”
Camden Harlan is an advisor for the Whitewater High School Gay-Straight Alliance. She said, "Our GSA is honored to be one of the sponsors of the PRIDE event this October. Our focus is to educate our students, staff and community on positive ways to speak out against hate, prejudice and injustice.
"This opportunity allows our students to meet others who share these concerns, make friends, and know that they are not alone," she added. "A safe space where they can express themselves or learn how to be a more active ally is empowering for them and, honestly, this event is saving lives. What an honor!"
Lauren Smith, one of the founders of Whitewater Unites Lives, said, “WUL is so delighted to partner in this PRIDE event, as it is a perfect fit for the mission of WUL. Our group is a locally-focused civil and human rights group that works to connect the people in our community, and to create opportunities for all people to learn and support each other in our common humanity.
"Our thanks to the Unity Project in Fort Atkinson for expanding their event from last year’s Fort location to include neighboring communities," she added. "Everyone should feel welcome and appreciated in their communities.”
More information about the event can be found on Facebook at Whitewater Pride Rally.
There is limited parking behind the Cultural Arts Center, and people are invited to park in the First English Lutheran Church lot across from the CAC. People are encouraged to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID
