WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled by Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
Topic of the next Scholarly Scoop: “How can remote sensing help us map the most popular urban trees of Southern Wisconsin.”
Urban trees provide numerous ecosystem services, plus many social, health and aesthetic benefits. Urban forest managers understand that to develop strategies for sustainable urban planning, it is necessary to identify and map tree species.
Traditional tree monitoring programs rely heavily on field methods that are time-consuming and labor-intensive. To facilitate tree surveying, we evaluated the suitability of hyperspectral remote sensing to characterize 14 tree species in Southern Wisconsin.
Join Rocio Duchesne, an Associate Professor of Geography and Environmental Sciences at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, on Friday, May 6, at 10:30 a.m. for this thought-provoking talk.
Book club
Monday, May 2, at 11 a.m., the book club will meet at Seniors in the Park. Members will discuss “The Baker’s Secret” by Stephen P. Kiernan. The May book is “When All is Said” by Anne Griffin. Call (262) 473-0535 with any inquiries.
Watercolor-Basics and Beyond
Join Rita Carpenter for some watercolor fun Thursdays, May 5-19, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Students will work on painting water. They will paint an egret with water and also a landscape with water. The fee is $45 and signup deadline is April 28.
Nature hikes
The May hike will be at Pioneer Kiln Trail starting at the Oleson Cabin on Duffin Road on Thursday, May 5. Many of the wildflowers should be on display in both the prairie and woodlands.
Enjoy the sun, wildlife and flowers on your hike. Hikers will meet at the Starin Park parking lot at 9 a.m. and carpool to the parking spot on Duffin Road. Register in advance.
Stained-glass class
Join Caroline Britton for a stained-glass class May 17 and 18 at 12:30 p.m. at the downtown Armory. Students of all artistic ability levels are welcome. Whether a seasoned glass-cutter or new to this craft, you will receive one-on-one instruction and ideas. Fee is $15 for members and $20 for non-members. The deadline to register is Thursday, May 12.
Travel opportunities
Ready to get on the road again? We can help! Call or email for any of the brochures. Reservation deadlines for the trips are mid-April. The trips are as follows:
A Culinary Tour Thorough Tuscany, Oct. 11-19. Unpack for seven nights and enjoy a boutique-style hotel, several wineries and tastings, a Tuscan Farmhouse dinner and wine, boat excursion on Lake Trasimeno, walking tour of Florence, gelato and cheese tastings, and more. Cost is $3,899 per person double.
A San Antonio Holiday, Nov. 30 to Dec. 4. Stay in downtown San Antonio for four days and enjoy highlights of the area. Experience a city tour, the Alamo, a Riverwalk cruise, the LBJ Ranch and the German settlement of Fredericksburg, and experience the Fiesta de las Luminarias. Cost is $2,075 per person double (incudes booking discount). Deadline to register is May 20.
Majestic Lakes and Mountains, Oct. 4-13, which features Italy, France and Switzerland. Spend a day in Milan, three days at Lake Como, Italy; two days in Zermatt and two days in Geneva, Switzerland. Boats, trains and cable cars all will be a part of the adventure.
Treasures of Ireland, Oct. 11-20. Experience Belfast and visit the Giant’s Causeway, tour Dublin, Trinity College and see the Book of Kells, take in the Cliffs of Moher and Ring of Kerry, enjoy a Medieval banquet, see Kilarney and Limerick, Galway, and take a jaunting car ride.
Tropical Costa Rica, Jan. 28 to Feb. 5, 2023. Lush forests and stunning waterfalls…rumbling volcanoes and endless coastlines…Costa Rica is a paradise teeming with exotic plants and incredible animals. You will find a slice of paradise.
Travel and previews
Adults of all ages are welcome on our trips. Itineraries are available at the center by calling or emailing. You will have a great time and help raise funds for center programs.
A travel preview of the Costa Rica tour will be May 18 at 1 p.m.
Author and book presentation
Join us Monday, May 16, at 1 p.m. as the center welcomes back Debra Oas. Debra will share with us her newest novel, “Whitewater Witch,” published in 2022.
“Whitewater Witch” takes place in Whitewater, featuring the eerie background of the famed Second Salem.
Dementia Friendly Community
People are being asked to join this group to help make Whitewater a Dementia Friendly Community. The group works on public education, supporting caregivers and facilitating a twice-monthly respite site.
Needed are afternoon volunteers for the respite site and more committee members to help share this message in the community.
Office hours
Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m Monday through Thursday and closed Fridays.
Thought of the week
“If we had no winter, the spring would not be so pleasant.” — Anne Bradstreet
More information
For more information or to sign up for any classes, activities or trips call (262) 473-0535 or check out our newsletter available at the Starin Park Community Building, Municipal Building, several businesses in town or online at www.wwparks.org, www.whitewater-wi.gov, Departments, Seniors in the Park or MyCommunityonline.com (no longer ourseniorcenter.com).
All activities take place in Starin Park, 504 W. Starin Road, unless otherwise noted.
