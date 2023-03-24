Whitewater Unified School District candidates answer survey questions

Six candidates are running for membership on the Whitewater Unified School District Board. The top three vote-getters will serve on the board.
The following is the order in which the six candidates will appear on the April 4 ballot:
- Chuck Mills
- Thayer A. Coburn
- Stephanie Hicks
- Lisa Huempfner
- Christy Linse
- Joseph A. Kromholz
Board members serve three year terms, from April 24 to April 27, 2026.
The Jefferson Daily Union emailed each candidate a brief questionnaire. Candidates were asked to write a statement of candidacy and to answer the same questions.
Chuck Mills was reached on email and did not respond.
Thayer A. Coburn
Thayer A. Coburn has been a resident of Whitewater for 51 years. He is married to Anne Coburn. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree and Master of Arts degree at Stanford University and his Masters of Art at San Francisco Conservatory of Music.
He is currently the owner and director of Operations at The Coburn Company, Inc. Previous political experience includes Incumbent — 12 years on WUSD School Board.
Coburn was a previous member of Whitewater Aquatic Center Board and various ad-hoc civic committees.
Statement of candidacyI believe WUSD staff and administration are our community’s foremost experts in how to educate children, and I will always defer to their recommendations if their decision-making process is collaborative, transparent, accountable and fair.
I support constructive, child-focused initiatives that address the realities of Whitewater’s student population, including acknowledging and removing social-emotional barriers to learning and expanding multi-language offerings toward an instructional model that benefits native English- and Spanish-speakers alike.
I support the Whitewater Aquatic Center and am dedicated to its continued viability as a community resource.
QuestionsWhat special qualities do you bring to the school board?The most important quality I bring to the school board is my understanding of the limitations of the role of the individual board member. There are seven members of the board, and even when we strongly disagree on issues, we must speak as one voice to effectively set a direction for our district.
What issues concern you the most?Student achievement concerns me the most. Our district has undergone significant demographic shifts in the past 20 years, and our response to that has lacked focus and alignment, and has resulted in declining measures of academic success. Our board must continue building a strong administration so our district can benefit from consistent leadership.
What would you like to see Whitewater Unified School District members focus on?The board needs to continue building a culture and governance structure that allows the administration to respond to the changing needs of our students. I am proud of our efforts to model constructive communication through the district, and look forward to working with the administration to create more opportunities for stakeholders to provide input and learn about our district.
Why should residents vote for you?I have a proven record of fairness, accountability, and transparency. I have served as president of the board for the past year, and have strived to maintain cohesion through a busy year that saw lots of staff turnover and passage of the district’s most recent operational referendum.
What distinguishes you from your opponents?
My experience is the most distinguishing factor. While all the other candidates have lots of great qualities, none can match my understanding of the operations of the district and my demonstrated support of our administrative staff.
Stephanie Hicks
Stephanie Hicks has been a resident of Whitewater for 23 years. She is married to Neil Hicks. She received her Bachelor of Arts at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in Special Education Early Childhood, and her Master of Arts in Educational Leadership from National Louis University.
She is currently a Special Education Teacher for the Milton School District.
Hicks is Co-Treasurer of Whitewater Middle School PTO and a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Statement of candidacy
Our community’s future depends on the ability of our district to bring excellence with equity to all students. District leadership needs to be accountable when test scores are subpar and enrollment fails to meet projections. If elected I will be a voice for our community, teachers and students. I will strive to retain quality teachers and ensure they receive the resources and support needed to support our diverse needs. I will advocate for our special education students where we are diligently working toward closing the achievement gap. Lastly I will focus on making smart fiscal decisions that are always student centered.
QuestionsWhat special qualities do you bring to the school board?I feel I bring a unique skill set and experience to the school board. I am a Special Education teacher and have been for 19 years. I have my Masters Degree in Educational Leadership. These skills and experiences allow me to come to the school board with the lens from not only a community member but a teacher and administrator perspective. I feel that it is extremely important to have someone around the table with that experience who can relate to the ins and outs of a school district on a daily basis. I have been part of a number of educational groups and organizations. I have worked with numerous colleagues on addressing the same difficulties that the Whitewater school district is currently experiencing. I consider myself a strong collaborator. I feel that I am very well organized and possess many leadership qualities that are an asset to not only identifying areas of improvement within our educational structure but creating a clear, precise, strategic plan on how to make improvements. My thinking is very student centered. My decisions and actions are alway made based upon what is best for our children.
What issues concern you the most?My biggest motivation to serve on the board is to restructure the way we make choices as a school district. Following the school board for many years, I have seen too many times where the board was faced with making hasty decisions without all the facts. Many decisions were not only rushed but misinformed to both the school board as well as the community. I want to change that. I want to ensure that we are making smart, educated, and thorough decisions that are going to be revisited to ensure they are effective. This starts by making sure the right people are around the table, the right questions are being asked, a thorough plan that includes steps from start to finish are in place, and a set timeline is established to revisit that decision to determine its effectiveness. I want to bring transparency to the district so that all can be informed and accountable.
What would you like to see Whitewater Unified School District members focus on?The Whitewater School District at this time needs to attract and retain qualified teachers. Due to the recent loss of teachers within the district, we need to reexamine our current district policies and procedures. In addition, we need open and honest communication between our current staff and school board as well as conduct exit interviews to better understand how to improve as a district.
Secondly, school safety has and will always remain a top priority of the school board. It is the district’s number one job to keep their children safe within their schools. It is the schools responsibility to foster a culture of communication where students feel safe reporting information. It is imperative that there are procedures in place that continuously and adequately monitor classrooms and public school buildings. It is critical we continue to cooperate with law enforcement. But most importantly, if a threat is made to a school, it is taken seriously, it is responded to in a timely manner, and appropriate actions have been taken.
Lastly, strengthening academic achievement within our school. Giving our students the best experiences and opportunities possible, teaching them how to be good citizens and human beings, and preparing every student who graduates to be college or technical school or work ready is the end goal. It is our job as a school board to ensure that how we get to that is always under review, reflected upon, and changed accordingly to the diverse needs of our students.
Why should residents vote for you?I’ve been a Whitewater community member for 23 years who’s seen this community and school board’s relationship dismantled, and I’m willing to step up to repair relationships and get back where they need to be. I am a mother who, like every other family in the district, wants the best possible education for her child. That starts with ensuring that the district is performing at nothing less than the highest standards.I have been a special education teacher for 20 years. I have spent my entire career advocating for children and their families. I am a person who is not afraid to ask hard questions, and there will be many, and demand clarification and not settle for anything less than the best.
What distinguishes you from your opponents?
My background is a Special Education Teacher for over 19 years. I feel that I can bring my vast educational experiences to the school board. We need an educator’s perspective in every school board discussion.I feel my expertise in this area is vital for the school board. Without the support of the administration and the school board, a teacher is not able to do their job effectively. A school is built on layers of support and when one of those layers becomes weak, then it is bound to crumble.
Lisa Huempfner
Lisa Huempfner has been a resident of Whitewater for 12 years. She is in a committed relationship. She received a Doctorate in Education in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies atUniversity of Vermont. She received a Masters of Art in Hispanic Literature at the University of Arizona, and she received a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Latin American Studies at the University of Arizona.
She is currently an Associate Professor of Spanish at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Huempfner was a previous member of Whitewater Youth Soccer Board and currently a member of Whitewater Leads, Community Partners of Jefferson County, and Whitewater Unites Lives.
Statement of candidacyI am running for School Board because I believe that healthy schools are at the heart of healthy and thriving communities. I believe that all children, no matter what their background, deserve equal access to a well-rounded education that will allow them to be successful in life. The recent influx of immigrants to our community, in addition to the pandemic and other events, have placed some unusual strains on the schools, and I believe I have the knowledge and experience that is needed to help successfully navigate these challenges and assure quality education for all.
QuestionsWhat special qualities do you bring to the school board?Professionally, I have worked in the field of education for most of my adult life, as an educator, a teacher trainer and a developer of educational assessments. I have a doctorate in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies, a Masters in Hispanic Literature, and a Bachelors in Journalism and Latin American Studies. Before taking my current position as a Spanish professor at UW-Whitewater, I worked in educational assessment as the lead developer of the Spanish version of the Iowa Tests of Basic Skills, and then directed the largest World Language Teacher Ed Program in Illinois for 8 years. Currently, I work as an Associate Professor of Spanish at UW-Whitewater with a focus on professional Spanish and community-based learning. Ever since my arrival in Whitewater more than 11 years ago, I have been involved in our schools, as both a parent and an educator. Every year, I place my students in the schools as volunteers and I frequently collaborate with teachers and school personnel on a number of matters, especially pertaining to bilingual education and outreach to the Spanish-speaking community. In addition, I was a very active school parent throughout my son’s journey through the WWUSD, serving on the PTA at both Lincoln Elementary and the Middle School and volunteering for sports and music programs. I don’t believe I missed a single school or extracurricular event for my son.
But while I have an extensive background in education and Spanish, I think it is important to note that my roots are in a working-class family of Green Bay. This, I believe, lends me an understanding of many of the values and desires of a lot of our community members who come from similar backgrounds. It is my ability to cross boundaries and understand varying needs and perspectives that I believe can help our district to confront challenges and develop solutions that can be beneficial to all.
What issues concern you the most?As the mother of a son who recently graduated from the district, there are many issues on my radar:
The health and safety of all in our schools, the mental health of our children, the responsible use of smartphones and screen time, the development of new and innovative curricula that prepare our kids for the future, the ongoing fight to keep drugs and alcohol out of our children’s lives, the well-being of our teachers, who have felt themselves stretched so very thin as a result of the pandemic and other new demands on them, the promotion of extracurricular activities (athletic, artistic, academic, etc.) as a means to keep our children engaged in healthy and successful endeavors, school funding, and learning outcomes.
However, I think the most pressing issue for me, personally, is how to meet the needs of our newcomer students (largely English-language learners) while at the same time improving the overall student performance measures for the district.
What would you like to see Whitewater Unified School District members focus on?All of the above. Running a school district is a holistic affair. All of the factors that I mentioned above (and many others) contribute to the district’s well-being or lack thereof, and ultimately, it’s learning outcomes. If you place all of your focus on one or two matters, then you are likely to spring a leak in another area. The goal is to provide all children the opportunity to learn and be successful and that takes a balanced approach. I think what is key is to hire competent personnel and provide them with the support they need to carry out their roles effectively.
Why should residents vote for you?I am an experienced educator and parent who cares deeply about our children and our schools and I have the most varied and extensive educational background of all of the candidates. But while I have an extensive background in education, I think it is important to note that my roots are in a working-class family of Green Bay. This, I believe, lends me an understanding of many of the values of our community members who come from similar backgrounds. It is my ability to cross boundaries and understand varying needs and perspectives that I believe can help our district to confront challenges and develop solutions that can be beneficial to all.
What distinguishes you from your opponents?
My experience in many facets of education—assessment, teacher training, policy studies, community outreach and instruction, to name a few. I also am fully bilingual and the mother of a bilingual/bicultural son who has successfully come through the Whitewater schools.
Christy Linse
Christy Linse was born and raised in Whitewater, moved away for school and has been in Whitewater for the last 15 years. She is married to TJ Linse. She received a Bachelor of Science for Health Service Administration.
She is currently a Peripheral Vascular Clinical Specialist at Penumbra.
Statement of candidacyI am running for school board because I have a child in the district, and I have a lifelong commitment to our community. My husband and I graduated from WWUSD in the 90’s. We know this district has the potential for excellence. If I am elected as a member of the board, I will strive for excellence in academics, sports, and personal conduct.
QuestionsWhat special qualities do you bring to the school board?Every position I’ve held requires a team approach with an emphasis on communication. I work with people from all different backgrounds; this promotes better outcomes within my field. I’ve learned to listen first and act second. The more questions I ask, the more we all learn together. I am the type of person that will show up prepared. I am not afraid to politely challenge decisions that don’t make sense. I can keep the end result in mind when making decisions.
I believe these attributes would serve this board well.
What issues concern you the most?Low academic scores, teacher support and retention and social emotional support, 250 kids still choosing to open enroll out of our district, getting extra support for the English learners, and fiscal responsibility.
To me, these are the things we should be focused on. Having a child in the district, I see and hear things firsthand. I’ve taken the time to talk to parents, former/current teachers, and community members.
What would you like to see Whitewater Unified School District members focus on?
- Student and Teacher support that promotes academic achievement and personal growth
-everybody succeeds
- re-gaining our lost students
-diversity of student’s strengths + interests, increase Funding
- keeping with the trend of offering more tech ed and college credit solutions.
-Prepare our kids for the future
- Community and district collaboration.
-strengthening those family values, Unifying the district
I feel if we can accomplish these things, we can close all the gaps. We will be a district to be proud of.
Why should residents vote for you?I am an honest, transparent, and concerned community member and mother of a child in the district. My intention to be elected to the School Board is fueled by my desire to see this community thrive. I have taken the time to meet and talk with as many people as I can. I have answered any questions asked of me or sought the answers they needed if I did not have them. I will always follow through with my obligations and I will always listen to constituents.
My family (Boyer/Krahn) has been an integral part of this community for many years. My grandparents owned various businesses in town and currently a family member serves on the Whitewater police department. As a family, we are dedicated to this community!
What distinguishes you from your opponents?
To my knowledge, I am the only candidate running that is a lifelong resident, having also graduated from the district, that currently has a child in the district. I am one of two candidates running that has a child in the district.
Joseph A. Kromholz
Joseph A. Kromholz has been a resident of Whitewater for 20 years. He is married to Marjorie Stoneman. He received a Bachelor of Science from Carroll College (now Carroll University) and Juris Doctor degree from Marquette University.
He is currently owner and shareholder of Ryan Kromholz & Manion. Political experience includes being a former member of the School Board for the WUSD.
Kromholz sits on the Whitewater Community Development Authority (CDA) and represents the CDA on the Whitewater University Technology Park Board.
Statement of CandidacyI am Joseph Kromholz and I am running for the Whitewater School Board. I will always listen to parents. I think parents really see how their kids are doing. Students will always be the number one priority. We must have high expectations for student achievement. We must require respect for human diversity. We must require excellence in teaching, leadership, and service. Education is the foundation of a strong community. Please vote for me, Joseph Kromholz, on Election Day, 4 April 2023.
QuestionsWhat special qualities do you bring to the school board?I have previously served on the School Board so I am familiar with its role and operations. I have been a lawyer in this state since 1989 and served on numerous committees and organizations. I have also lived in Whitewater for nearly 20 years and my son received an excellent education through the school. I am therefore very familiar with the city and its environment and am familiar with working with people here to reach consensus to achieve goals.
What issues concern you the most?I am deeply concerned that we not lose the opportunity to move to a dual-language curriculum and maintain continued expansion of our technical education programs. We need to continue to move toward greater emphasis on training our children to speak at least two languages and pursue greater funding for technical education and improving technical education resources for our students. Fundamentally, this comes down to continuing current programs, using current resources wisely, and pursuing additional funding for the district. All children need to be given the opportunities to succeed. For some this may be to go to college and for others this may be to go to work in industry. Local and national industries need qualified, skilled people. For too long we have underfunded technical education in our school system, and while we are improving (e.g., I was encouraged to learn about the dual-degree opportunities now offered by Gateway through our high school) we have fallen behind in the types of training and education that other districts offer. For example, the State of Wisconsin currently has a multi-billion dollar surplus and yet none of that surplus is being earmarked for education placing additional unfair pressures on local communities to use referendums to fund their schools.
What would you like to see Whitewater Unified School District members focus on?I would like to see WUSD members focus on being advocates for greater funding from the State Legislature so that the unending cycle of referendums may come to an end. I would like WUSD members to focus on ensuring that our children have the opportunity to become bilingual. I would like WUSD members to focus on policies for which there can at least be consensus agreement within the community. I would like WUSD members to focus on greater communication with the community. I want the WUSD to be a unifying force in our community.
Why should residents vote for you?I am asking people to vote for me because my only agenda will be to ensure that all of our students will receive an equal opportunity for a quality education that will enable them to be successful in whatever endeavor they choose to pursue. I will work every day and demand that full effort from our administrators every day to ensure that every kid is treated properly and equally and that all the core values of this district are met.
What distinguishes you from your opponents?
I am an attorney with over 30 years of experience. No other candidate has formal legal training. I know how to work toward and achieve consensus decisions that reflect and support all stakeholders in a process. I am committed to ensuring that we move forward with multilingual education efforts and expansion of technical education opportunities in the WUSD. I believe that my background will be an asset when it comes to dealing with the multiple laws and policies that affect our children’s education. I also believe that my background can help the Board avoid discord and dissension while setting a unified consensus policy that reflects the interests of the entire community. We need accord, not discord.
