WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Unified School District (WUSD) has expanded its Youth Apprenticeship Program, which allows students the chance to gain work experience in career fields of interest to them.
In coordination with local businesses in the City of Whitewater, WUSD has worked to develop a program for the upcoming summer and school year that offers high school students ages 16-18 real-life experience in jobs they are interested in.
During the 2022 spring semester, the Whitewater school district will host a career fair on Jan. 19 where students can discuss apprenticeship opportunities with local employers.
To aid students as much as possible, Whitewater High School will assist students in building resumes, maintaining proper work etiquette and hosting mock interviews. There then will be a follow-up job fair on March 16 which will give students the opportunity to go through the hiring process with businesses of their choice.
The WUSD Career Fair is set for Jan. 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. and the WUSD Job Fair is set for March 16, from 2 to 4 p.m. Both will take place at Whitewater High School.
“Our goal is to empower and engage students to start thinking about their future,” said Family/Community Engagement Coordinator, Molly Fuller. “The Youth Apprenticeship Program is a great way to let students test out different job paths and give them an advantage when it comes to college applications and future job searches.”
Once hired for their apprenticeship, students will begin training through the high school from March up until work begins on June 1. Typically, youth in this program will work at their job of choice for about eight hours per week, completing roughly 450 hours in a year.
The WUSD is dedicated to making sure this process is equally beneficial for both the youth and the businesses that participate. To ensure students are providing their best efforts, the high school will be consistently contacting employers for updates on students’ performance.
The Youth Apprenticeship Program will continue to grow over the next few years and eventually will provide younger students with opportunities to get them thinking about their career at an earlier age. The WUSD will continue to allow extra accommodations for anyone interested in this program, and urge as many students as possible to take advantage of this opportunity.
For further information, contact Molly Fuller, Family/Community Engagement coordinator at: mfuller@wwusd.org or learn about updates at https://www.facebook.com/wwusd.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.