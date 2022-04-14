WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Unified School District has been honored with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from The NAMM Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education.
Now in its 23rd year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.
To qualify for the Best Communities designation, WUSD answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program and community music-making programs. Responses were verified with school officials and reviewed by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.
“Receiving this national recognition is an affirmation of the quality music teaching that takes place in Whitewater,” Christine Hayes, music educator at Lincoln Elementary School, commented. “Our music students are taught by an innovative, talented and collaborative music staff, each bringing a diverse background to provide quality balanced instruction. We have kept the integrity of our programs through these difficult two years!
“The WUSD music department is the pride of our community,” she added. “Our K-12 music offerings are extensive for students, built on value to student musical growth and interest, sufficient class time and renovated facilities. We strive to further diversify our offerings.
“Each year we have graduates pursuing study and careers in music,” Hayes continued. “Our goal is for students to leave with a love for and understanding of music, and a desire to seek out music opportunities in their future.”
Research into music education continues to demonstrate educational/cognitive and social skill benefits for children who make music: After two years of music education, researchers found that participants showed more substantial improvements in how the brain processes speech and reading scores than their less-involved peers, and that students who are involved in music not only are more likely to graduate high school, but also to attend college as well.
Everyday listening skills are stronger in musically trained children than in those without music training. Significantly, listening skills closely are tied to the ability to: perceive speech in a noisy background, pay attention, and keep sounds in memory.
Later in life, individuals who took music lessons as children show stronger neural processing of sound: young adults and even older adults who have not played an instrument for up to 50 years show enhanced neural processing compared to their peers. Not to mention, social benefits include conflict resolution, teamwork skills, and how to give and receive constructive criticism.
Dr. Caroline Pate-Hefty, WUSD superintendent, is extremely proud of the recognition by NAMM.
“This award and recognition are a reflection of our passionate music and theater educators,” she said.
This is the seventh year Whitewater has won this award. WUSD previously has won in 2012, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2021.
The Music Department includes the following WUSD staff: Christine Hayes, Lincoln; Justin Kamp, Lakeview; Valerie Troxel, Washington; Stacey Joseph and Liz Elliott, middle school; Karen Tordera and Samuel Averill, high school; and Patricia Nielsen, district Strings.
