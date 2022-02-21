WHITEWATER — The Discover Whitewater Series (DWS): Half Marathon and 5k announces that the Whitewater Unified School District (WUSD) once again will be a title sponsor for the 10th anniversary DWS.
The WUSD works hard to unite local schools and provide a valuable education for students in the community. The school district is made up of five locations including: Lakeview Elementary School, Lincoln Elementary School, Washington Elementary School, Whitewater Middle School and Whitewater High School.
The WUSD always has helped the DWS, providing a location for the start and finish of the race, as well as places to host the packet pickup and Kiwanis Breakfast. Many of the race’s volunteers come from students, family members and faculty within the WUSD.
“Whitewater Unified School District is an incredible place to live and work,” exclaimed WUSD Superintendent, Dr. Caroline Pate-Hefty. “We are fortunate to have a dedicated group of individuals devoting hours to organizing this race so we can highlight the great aspects of our city, school district and University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. The community is so supportive of our school district and we enjoy being able to highlight the great things happening in our schools.”
This year’s 10th anniversary DWS is to be hosted on Sept. 18. Its goal is to bring the community of Whitewater together to celebrate its accomplishments at a premier athletic event. For the 10th year in a row, all profits of the race will be donated to five local charity partners.
“As a proud alumni from both Whitewater High School and the university, I am so happy to be partnering with the school district,” said race director Dawson Miller. “It’s so great to see these connections being made in my hometown. I can’t wait to welcome our runners to the community and celebrate our 10th anniversary race.”
Register for the 10th anniversary DWS, where new opportunities will be added and some of the most-loved events from years past will be brought back. To learn more about our sponsors, charity partners and race events, visit https://RunWhitewater.com/Register.
