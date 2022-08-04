WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Unified School District board approved an operational referendum question that will appear on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.
“If approved, the referendum would renew a similar measure voters passed in 2018,” district officials said. “That non-recurring operational referendum, which has now expired, has allowed WUSD to exceed its state-imposed revenue limit to fund critical programs and services for students.”
With the November referendum, the district and board are not asking the community for additional funding, despite rising costs over the past several years. As a result, according to the district, taxpayers will likely realize a reduction on their property tax bills.
“The 2018 voter-approved referendum has been critical to ensuring we can continue to provide programs and opportunities that allow our students to thrive and prepare them for the future. Now, we are returning to our community to ask them to renew these important funds,” said Thayer Coburn, board president. “By placing this measure on the ballot, we are proposing a solution that allows us to maintain the programs and services available to our students now and in the years to come.”
In Wisconsin, the amount of money a school district receives is restricted by a revenue limit.
“Every district has its own revenue limit, which is impacted by the state budget every two years and is highly dependent on annual enrollment changes,” district officials said. “WUSD’s revenue limit dictates the majority of its operational budget.”
In recent years, state budgets have not increased revenue limits to keep up with inflation.
“Expenses for things like state- and federally mandated services, transportation, utilities and insurance also continue to increase, as do other costs that are out of the district’s control,” the district’s leaders said.
If approved by voters, the November referendum would provide WUSD with extended revenue limit authority to maintain academic and athletic opportunities, student support and mental health services, comprehensive instructional and co-curricular programs, and technology and facilities infrastructure.
“The funds would simply go toward maintaining these programs and services. The district does not have plans to expand offerings to students,” the district’s leaders said. “For more information on the district’s financial needs and the Nov. 8 operational referendum, please visit www.wwusd.org/page/referendum.”
According to the district's website, if the referendum is approved by voters, it would provide WUSD with extended revenue limit authority, allowing it to maintain robust academic and athletic opportunities, student support and mental health services, comprehensive instructional and co-curricular programs, and technology and facilities infrastructure.
“It is worth noting that these funds would go toward maintaining these programs and services. WUSD does not have plans to expand its offerings to students through potential referendum funds,” the website stated.
If the referendum is approved, it would provide the district with a total of $17,600,000 in extended revenue limit authority over the next four years. The yearly breakdown would be $4.4 million in the 2022-23 school year, and the same amounts in 2023-24, 2024-25 and 2025-26.
“If approved by voters, the referendum would not result in a property tax increase for taxpayers,” the district stated.
The current levy is $18,256,742, with a tax rate at $11 per $1,000 of fair market property value. The projected levy with an approved referendum would be $16,946,148, with a tax rate at $9.91 per $1,000 of fair market property value.
These levy projections assume flat enrollment growth, equalized value growth of 2 percent, and standard debt levy. The district is in the process of paying Fund 39 debt, which will reduce the debt levy moving forward.
In 2018, voters in WUSD approved a four-year operational referendum to increase the district’s revenue limit authority. This referendum has expired.
Like the referendum that was passed by voters in 2018, the November 2022 referendum is a non-recurring, four-year referendum. This means that it will expire in four years unless voters approve another referendum.
