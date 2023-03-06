WHITEWATER — The Public Service Commission has approved the Whitewater Municipal Water Utility application to increase water rates. Effective April 28, 2023, the average residential water customer with a ⅝- inch or ¾-inch meter who uses ~3,000 gallons per month can expect a $7.27 increase in their monthly water charges. The average water bill will increase from $24.55 to $31.82, according to a media release written by City Manager John Weidl.

Due to water utility infrastructure costs, the water rate case was filed with the PSC on July 31, 2022. The PSC regulates water utilities in Wisconsin and determines rates. After reviewing the rate case, the PSC determined a 30% increase was necessary and issued its final decision on February 15, 2023, according to the release.

