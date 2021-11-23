WHITEWATER — Kwik Trip will open two new stores in Whitewater in the next two months.
Kwik Trip is one of the largest independently-held convenience store chains in the United States. Today, Kwik Trip owns and operates nearly 800 stores with continued growth plans for the future.
The family-owned company is headquartered in La Crosse, with almost 80% of its products made in house, and many products including milk and eggs produced locally.
The store layouts that will open in Whitewater are incorporating the latest design with softer colors, 9,000 square feet in size, and will feature a car wash and a side diesel canopy for easier access. The stores also offer air pumps at no charge, ATMs without fees, and a small grocery market experience with food varieties delivered fresh, daily.
The stores also will have an in-house bakery and kitchen for hot food, take-home meals, fried chicken, along with hot and cold beverages.
Kwik Trip employs more than 32,000 co-workers and annually has been named a “Top Workplace” by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and Wisconsin State Journal. One employee benefit includes sharing 40% of the company’s pretax profits with its co-workers.
Kwik Trip says its staffing needs, like the company, continue to grow and officials are looking to hire qualified co-workers.
“We staff our stores with more co-workers than the typical convenience store and are looking for co-workers who can start training now,” said Recruiting Manager Stephanie Cormican. “We want to start hiring and training as soon as possible in order to fully staff our stores and operate with our typical outstanding service levels.”
Store No. 493, located at 305 Elkhorn Road at the roundabout, is scheduled to open at 5 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9, with an open house event from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Dec. 15. The event will have a ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m.
“We are so excited to be a part of the Whitewater Community,” said Ashley Richmond, No. 493 store leader. “We cannot thank the town enough for their patience and support of our two new stores. We hope to provide the town with a safe, reliable place to shop while also providing career opportunities for both college students and residents.”
Store No. 1065, located at 837 S. Janesville St., is scheduled to open at 5 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20. This store also will hold the same open house event from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Jan. 26. The event will have a ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m.
“I want to thank the city of Whitewater for allowing us to be a part of their community,” said Jake Radonski, No. 1065 store employee. “By doing this it allows us to create jobs and provide an increase in revenue for the city.
For more information about Kwik Trip, visit https://www.kwiktrip.com/ or reach out to Steve Wrobel, Kwik Trip, Inc. public relations, at (608) 793-6264 or swrobel@kwiktrip.com.
