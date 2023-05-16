WHITEWATER — The Wisconsin Regional Art Program announced it’s State and Honorable Mention award winners at a banquet on Friday.
Artists in the non-professional Wisconsin-only show were judged by award-winning multi-faceted artist Larry Schultz to receive either an Honorable Mention award or a State Award, according to a media release.
Honorable mention awards are given to artists who exemplified talents deserving of recognition while State award winners are invited to take their artwork to Madison for the State Exhibition and Conference with the Association of Wisconsin Artists. This year, state winners will display their artwork at the Pyle Center in Madison during the conference which is scheduled for September 22-23.
Artists were judged on the following criteria to earn an award: originality, expression, content, composition, design, color, and technique. Honorable Mention winners had at least one area of the aforementioned criteria that they needed improvement while State award winners held excellence in all the criteria.
Whitewater WRAP Honorable Mention Award winners
Silvia Cavagnero’s “Amnesia” (Madison, WI)
Megan Forsythe’s “Blue Hair and Pronouns” (Stoughton, WI)
Jeff Mann’s “Brandy and Tiny” (Wales, WI)
Laura Strehlow’s “Autumn Leaves” (Cambridge, WI)
Whitewater WRAP State Award winners
Mary Bughman’s “Fall Thought” (Whitewater, WI)
Judith Buzzell’s “Wolf #5” (Delavan, WI)
Sue Herring’s “Carver’s Rock Reflections” (Milton, WI)
Roy Schmidt’s “Pink” (Waterford, WI)
All artwork will be on display in the gallery through May 28, Thursdays through Sundays, noon to 4 p.m. at the Cultural Arts Center, 402 W. Main St. The show is also viewable online on the Whitewater Arts Alliance’s webpage.
To learn more about the State Exhibition and Conference visit its website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.