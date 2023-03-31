WHITEWATER - The Whitewater Federation of Women’s Clubs announced that its Ladies and Young Ladies Tea Party is back after the COVID-19 hiatus.

The tea party will be held on Sunday, April 30, at Whitewater’s Bassett House. There will be two seatings. First Seating will be at 1 - 2 p.m., and the second seating will be from 3:30 - 4:30 p.m.

