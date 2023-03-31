WHITEWATER - The Whitewater Federation of Women’s Clubs announced that its Ladies and Young Ladies Tea Party is back after the COVID-19 hiatus.
The tea party will be held on Sunday, April 30, at Whitewater’s Bassett House. There will be two seatings. First Seating will be at 1 - 2 p.m., and the second seating will be from 3:30 - 4:30 p.m.
All ladies over six years old are welcome. Refreshments, tea, and lemonade will be served in the ambiance of one of Whitewater’s loveliest old homes, according to a media release.
Ticket prices are $30 for an adult and a child; $10 for additional children; and $25 for a single adult. Make checks out to the WFWC, and mail them to Linda Robinson at 957 W. Highland Street/Whitewater, WI 53190. Alternatively, you may pay via Venmo: Whitewater Federation.
In either case, please indicate the number of adults attending, the number of children attending (if any), and First or Second Seating. Space is limited, the ticket purchase deadline is April 17.
All proceeds will go to the Bassett House Preservation Fund, which the WFWC will use to ensure the preservation of the Bassett House.
The Bassett House is located at 708 W. Main Street in Whitewater. For more information, contact Linda Robinson at linrob73@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.