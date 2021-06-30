WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Unified School District School Board Monday approved hiring Adam Bretl as the new principal of Lakeview Elementary School.
Bretl earned his master’s degree in Educational Leadership in 2011. He has been associate principal at Elkhorn Area Middle School since 2013.
From a field of 47 applicants, the District Leadership Team selected a slate of eight potential candidates. After two panel interviews, a student tour and staff presentation, Bretl was the administration’s Lakeview principal recommendation.
“Adam brings us a tremendous amount of knowledge and experience in school administration,” Superintendent Dr. Caroline Pate-Hefty stated. “He will be an excellent instructional leader for our Lakeview students, their families and staff.”
Bretl will assume responsibilities on July 1.
He was thrilled to be selected as Lakeview Elementary’s next principal, saying, “It is a great honor to be selected as the principal of Lakeview Elementary. My priority has always been and will continue to be providing the best educational experience for all students.
“The Lakeview community is a unique piece of paradise that offers so much to its students,” he added. “I’m excited for many years of learning and growing together to ensure Lake view students continue to grow and achieve at exceptional levels.”
Lakeview families will be able to meet Bretl on Aug. 10, from noon to 5 p.m., at Lakeview Elementary, during Back-to-School Day.
