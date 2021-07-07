WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Unified School District School Board on May 10 approved the following future athletic facilities upgrades: Turf stadium field; turf varsity baseball field; turf varsity softball field; tennis court (mill/pulverize and replace); track resurfacing; and a contribution for future turf replacement.
The Whitewater Unified School District will break ground on the future turf facilities on Monday, July 26, at 5 p.m. on the Whitewater High School softball field. Members of the school board, district administration, coaches, and the general contractor, Midwest Sport and Turf Systems, will be present to celebrate this event.
The public is invited to attend.
The project is scheduled to be completed in stages throughout the summer and early fall of 2021.
“Our future facilities will be used with pride by our students and our community," Superintendent Dr. Caroline Pate-Hefty said. "This project will benefit our community for years to come. Thank you for your advocacy and support for the Whitewater Unified School District.”
