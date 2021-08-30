WHITEWATER — With a new season on the horizon, fans of live entertainment are just days away from being able to purchase tickets for all of Young Auditorium’s 2021-22 season performances.
While tickets won’t go on sale to the general public until Thursday, Sept. 23, all Young Auditorium members are eligible for advance ticket purchasing access.
Become a Young Auditorium member today to take part in the Members Only Pre-sale. Each Young Auditorium member registered by Sept. 7 receives over two weeks of ticket-purchasing access before events go on sale to the general public.
Becoming a Young Auditorium member is the only way to guarantee you will receive the best seats for shows you want to see … including the highly anticipated comedy concert from Charlie Berens.
Members only pre-sale: Sept. 7 at 9:30 a.m. to Wednesday, Sept. 22.
General public on sale: Starts Thursday, Sept. 23, at 9:30 a.m.
Memberships are available for purchase online at uww.edu/youngauditorium/membership (credit card only) or simply follow the "Get Involved" tab at www.youngauditorium.com.
In addition to pre-sale access, Young Auditorium membership provides arts lovers with further benefits like ticket discounts, free "members only" events, and more.
Season highlights
Young Auditorium’s 2021-22 season highlights include a side-splitting comedy show from Wisconsin’s own Charlie Berens, an opening night party with the Big Band sounds of the Fabulous Equinox Orchestra, and the triumphant return of a Young Auditorium favorite, the Church Basement Ladies.
With additional performances by American Idol’s EmiSunshine, rock supergroup The Hit Men, the Red Hot Chilli Pipers (not peppers), and more … there truly is something for everyone.
There’s even a performance by "America’s Got Talent" finalists Catapult: Magic Shadows and That Golden Girls Show, an adults-only salute to the classic television show … using puppets.
A complete listing of 2021-22 season performances, including dates, times and ticket prices can be found by visiting the Young Auditorium website at www.youngauditorium.com.
