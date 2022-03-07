Editor's note: This is the winning essay from the 2022 Fort Atkinson/Eli Pierce Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution's annual "Good Citizen" essay contest.
This year's question asked essay writers to expand on the following topic:
“How do the qualities of a good citizen (dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism) help support our nation?”
Being a good citizen is not black and white. There are many complex and confusing decisions that the people of America are faced with on an individual and day to day basis. That being said, there are four pillars that each citizen can try to uphold and consider when making those decisions. These pillars are dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism. These four concepts are what the United States of America relies on, not only when discussing national affairs, but when considering daily interactions as well.
Dependability is one of the most important cornerstones that our nation relies on. For example, America’s healthcare workers are dependable. Even through a worldwide pandemic, nurses, doctors, and other healthcare professionals risked their own health and well being to care for our country. They did this because the United States depended on them. Without the dependability of our healthcare workers, this nation would be sick and destitute. Dependability is not only important to our country on such a large scale. The fact that a young person can depend on our nation's school system to educate them is so important to our country's success. This dependability also allows for young people to be happier, because they will not have to worry about getting a fair chance in this country regarding their public education.
Service is the single most important quality that supports this nation. Public servants are a key example of this. Those chosen to serve the people of the United States are sacrificing their privacy and making tough decisions for the people. They submit themselves to scrutiny and backlash in order to serve their country, and without their service this country would cease to function. The soldiers of the United States obviously provide the US with a great service. This service keeps citizens safe and gives them peace of mind, but at the cost of the amount of time soldiers spend with their families, and the soldiers lives. This great service is extremely important in supporting our nation.
Leadership is a quality that supports the United States. From the president to a high school football coach, leaders sacrifice so much while remaining poised and strong. This country's need for leadership dates back to the very beginning, when George Washington led the United States army, and then the government. Without a strong leader for the US to rally behind during that critical period, this country may not be where it is today. Leadership is also valued on a smaller scale. Parents, teachers, and coaches are tasked with leading children and developing them into the next generation of good citizens. Without these leaders, this country would lose its core values. This would ultimately lead to the downfall of our nation.
Patriotism plays a vital role in the support of the United States. Obviously, the patriotic soldiers that defend our nation support America in countless ways. Focusing on a smaller scale, each individual who votes is being patriotic and supporting their country. By exercising their right to vote, they are showing that they want a good representative making decisions for the United States, which shows patriotism. This patriotism helps this country achieve a better democracy with more voices heard, which is what the United States is all about.
