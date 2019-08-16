All or Nothing top prize won in Johnson Creek
MADISON — One lucky Wisconsin Lottery player won the $100,000 All or Nothing top prize in Thursday's drawing.
Linmar BP, located at 880 E. Linmar) in Johnson Creek, sold the winning ticket, which matched all 11 numbers (2, 3, 5, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 20, 21).
Odds of winning All or Nothing's $100,000 top prize are one in 352,716.
Recently, a $500,000 lottery Crossword scratchoff ticket purchased at the same gas station was won by a Sullivan man.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.