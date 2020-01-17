As drivers across the area start heading home for the weekend, their commute may be impacted by snow flurries. A winter Weather advisory is in effect for most of southern Wisconsin, including Jefferson County.
Three to six inches of snow are forecasted, according to the National Weather Service. The snow will start to fall this afternoon and is expected to get heavier as the evening continues.
Later Friday night, the snow is expected to become freezing rain that persists into Saturday, according to NWS. This will all be accompanied by gusting wind that causes blowing and drifting snow.
The weather advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday.
